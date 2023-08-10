SCULPTURE-INDIAN

“The Wounded Indian” sculpture by Peter Stephenson, completed in 1850, seen at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 5. The museum has agreed to give the statue back to the Massachusetts Charitable Mechanic Association, which had owned the piece.

 Photo for The Washington Post by John C. Clark

The Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, Virginia, has agreed to return a historic sculpture called “The Wounded Indian” to a Massachusetts organization that had owned it but believed the work had been destroyed in the 1950s.

The agreement, signed Wednesday morning, resolves a decades-long effort by the Massachusetts Charitable Mechanic Association to be recognized as the rightful owner of the once-missing statue.