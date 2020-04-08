Dr. Mark Windt feared the worst when he received a terrifying text message from his wife, who was hospitalized with COVID-19.
“For her to tell me that she was so tired that she didn’t think she could keep up and was thinking of giving up, it just scared the living daylights out of me,” said Windt, a pulmonary and allergy physician at his private practice, Center for Allergy, Asthma and Respiratory Disease, in North Hampton.
Windt immediately reached out to her friends and asked them to send messages of strength
“She was that sick. This is a person who would never give up on anything,” he said of his wife, 65, who works at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services/Verani Realty in Portsmouth.
Barnes, who has no underlying medical conditions, has been hospitalized for 19 days.
She was moved from an intensive care unit at Tufts Medical Center in Boston on Sunday to make room for other COVID-19 patients. She is now showing signs of improvement after experiencing a severe cough, breathing difficulties, a dangerously low blood oxygen level that dropped into the 70s and a relentless fever that reached 105.
“We have got to take this as deadly seriously as we ever have,” said Windt, 69, who used to work in intensive care at Exeter Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
The East Kingston couple visited Portugal in early March for a pulmonary medicine conference. Windt said Portugal had a few cases of coronavirus at the time, and they practiced social distancing. When President Donald Trump announced a ban on flights from Europe beginning at midnight March 13, they scrambled to make arrangements for a flight home the next day.
“Even though we were wearing masks and gloves, people from all over the world were coughing. Boston (Logan) was the worst. We were crunched in like sardines waiting to go through customs and a CDC check,” he said.
Virus struck quickly
A day after arriving home, Windt said he developed a fever. The next day, he said he had someone from his medical office bring swabs to test his wife and him for the flu and COVID-19.
Over the next week, Windt developed a cough, which worsened. His wife became sick with a fever as well, though she didn’t have difficulty breathing for the first few days.
Her condition began to deteriorate. She was hospitalized on March 22 at Exeter Hospital, where she was eventually diagnosed with pneumonia believed to be from COVID-19, though they were still awaiting test results.
“It was taking a long time... but clinically it sure seemed she had it and I had it,” Windt said.
The hospital ended up performing another test on Barnes, which came back positive for COVID-19. Her coughing and oxygen levels became worse, and her fever, despite the hospital’s efforts, remained between 103 and 104.4.
On March 25, she was transferred to Tufts Medical Center, where doctors were conducting a blinded study to test the effectiveness of a drug called sarilumab for treating COVID-19 patients.
Doctors had found that those receiving the drug through a one-time infusion showed a fever decrease within a short time.
“She got it, and within two hours of getting the infusion she went from almost a 105 temperature to 97.8. She was really sick,” Windt said.
Drugs didn’t work
At one point, Windt had his wife try the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, which Trump and others have touted as a possible treatment for COVID-19.
“It did not clinically show that it did anything. She has no preexisting conditions. I do, but she doesn’t. It’s very dangerous to use those drugs if a person has liver disease or heart disease,” Windt said. “I really caution about this enthusiasm about putting everybody on it. You need to have a doctor really supervising, and you need to know any underlying conditions that could be affected by these drugs before you give it to any patients.”
While battling COVID-19, Roxanne developed a pseudomonas bacterial infection, which doctors treated with an antibiotic that helped her turn a corner.
Windt said his test eventually came back negative, but he believes it was a false negative. He has been unable to get retested because he now doesn’t meet the criteria. A lack of testing capabilities remains a problem, he said.
“I’m a pulmonary doctor. If I have immunity I could go back out into the community and be helpful,” he said.
Windt, who has a lingering cough, has remained in isolation at home.
“I need to get tested, and the frustration is I can’t get tested. You’re supposed to have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. That’s the requirement now, and if you have two negative tests you can go back into society,” he said.
Barnes could be released from the hospital by the weekend, but Windt said she’ll have to remain on oxygen for a few weeks while at home.
As he awaits his wife’s return home, Windt said the support from friends and so many others who have offered prayers has helped.
“She is such a person who is full of life. She is amazing. I’m so lucky to be her husband,” he said.