Patrick Harrington had a lot to acclimate to this college baseball season — a new team, a new city and a new level of the game.
All of those adjustments were a little easier, the reliever from Bedford said, because teammate and friend Griffin Young had to make them, too.
Harrington, a righty who graduated from Bedford High School with a 1.33 career ERA, transferred to Division I Northeastern University for his graduate-student season after four years at Division II Assumption University.
Young, a righty from Dover, came to Northeastern as a graduate student from Division III Wheaton College (Norton, Mass.), where he posted a 18-2 career record with a 2.17 ERA and 187 strikeouts over 26 starts and 182⅓ innings.
The hurlers played together last summer with the Winnipesaukee Muskrats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League and the previous two with the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. They practically went through the recruiting process to come to Northeastern together, Young said.
“Coming into a new team, a new city, you don’t really know what you’re getting into, so having a friend right here who I was really close with was a great adjustment — it just really helped,” Harrington said. “I think it helped both of us, but me especially.”
While settling into their new surroundings, Harrington and Young developed into key members of the Huskies’ bullpen.
Harrington, who spent last season as a starter for Assumption and posted a 5.56 ERA, 153 strikeouts and 58 walks in 139⅔ innings over his career there, is one of Northeastern’s long relievers.
This season with the Huskies (37-9, 17-7 Colonial Athletic Association), Harrington owns a 4-0 record and 3.69 ERA with 27 hits, 15 walks and 24 strikeouts over 31⅔ innings.
“He’s one of the most reliable guys we’ve had,” Young said of Harrington. “He’s got unbelievable stuff that a lot of us are jealous of.”
Young is most jealous of Harrington’s fastball speed, which usually sits between 92-93 miles per hour and clocked in at 96 earlier this season. Harrington also throws a curveball, slider and changeup.
Harrington, who won the 2016 NHIAA Division I title with Bedford, tries to be intimidating on the mound and overpower batters with his fastball. He pitched 2⅔ relief innings for Northeastern in its 5-3 exhibition loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Feb. 24. In that appearance, Harrington got Rafael Devers to pop out and Kike Hernandez, his favorite Red Sox player, to swing and miss on his slider.
“Especially as a reliever, if you’re put in a pressure situation, you’ve got to be able to attack the batters and come right at them,” Harrington said.
Young, who has another season of eligibility after this spring, was a starter over his career at Wheaton but has taken to his new role as the Huskies’ closer.
The Dover High School graduate has recorded a team-high eight saves and is tied with starter Wyatt Scotti for fourth on the team in strikeouts (44). Young also owns a 1.14 ERA with 26 hits and seven walks over 39⅓ innings.
While he had to get used to the position, Young said he has gotten more and more comfortable closing as the season has progressed. The ground ball pitcher felt settled into the role after his second save of the season in Northeastern’s 2-1 win at Duke on March 8.
“On the mound-wise, he’s really incredible to watch,” Harrington said of Young. “He never misses his spots and his ball moves so much. It’s very hard to hit ... He goes out there and we know what to expect out of him every time.”
The biggest adjustment Young had to make from his previous mindset as starter, he said, was to sell out for an inning or two of work rather than play the long game.
Young has enjoyed the pressure that comes with being a closer.
“It brings a lot of excitement every game because when you’re in a close game, that kind of excitement just makes everything a little bit more fun,” Young said.
Both Young and Harrington said getting used to the Division I level of play was not really an issue. The biggest differences between Division I and what they were used to are the higher expectations and intensity in practices, they said.
The two, who room together on road trips, have helped each other by constantly talking baseball, sharing tips and giving each other advice. Harrington said Young has helped him improve his mechanics and offspeed pitches, for example.
“We talk and learn from each other every day and just want to get better,” Harrington said.
While he said it is hard to choose just one, Young said the Huskies’ biggest strength this season is how much the players enjoy being around each other.
Northeastern, which defeated No. 19 Maryland, 9-2, on Tuesday to set a program single-season wins record, enters its three-game CAA series at William & Mary tonight in second place in the league standings. After the series, Northeastern has four regular-season games remaining before the CAA tournament.
“I’m a big believer that if everyone is getting along and having a good time together that you’re going to get your best performances out of everyone,” Young said, “and I think you see a lot of people are having the best seasons that they’ve had and I think that says a lot about just how reliant we are on each other and how much we enjoy being at the field every day.”