LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With tears in his eyes and his bottom lip quivering, Blake Peters looked up into the sea of orange as he walked off the Yum! Center court and spotted a sign. It was held up high by a Princeton supporter. It was a quote from Peters himself, and even in defeat, it was as true then as it was days earlier when he yelled it on national TV.

“ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE,” it read.