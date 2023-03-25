LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With tears in his eyes and his bottom lip quivering, Blake Peters looked up into the sea of orange as he walked off the Yum! Center court and spotted a sign. It was held up high by a Princeton supporter. It was a quote from Peters himself, and even in defeat, it was as true then as it was days earlier when he yelled it on national TV.
“ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE,” it read.
Peters lifted his left thumb in approval. He and his teammates had been the embodiment of those words over the past eight days, winning a pair of NCAA Tournament games as a No. 15 seed and advancing deeper into the tournament than any Princeton team had in generations. The end came on Friday night in an 86-75 Sweet 16 loss to Creighton, but the disappointment was quickly replaced with a sense of pride in the losing locker room.
Princeton, an Ivy League team with no scholarship athletes, had brought down a pair of top programs in Arizona and Missouri. Princeton, a team still built around actual students at a time when college sports have never seemed more professionalized, had become one of the best Cinderella stories in recent March Madness memory.
“It’s been a great run,” Peters said. “We play the right way and I think that’s why so many people enjoyed watching us. No one thought we’d make it that far, so I think we can feel satisfied about that. It’s tough, but we walk out of here with our heads held high.
“Not too bad for a bunch of nerds.”
Not too bad, at all.
It was impossible not to embrace this Princeton team and all of its quirks. Peters, the sharpshooting guard, plays the classical guitar, speaks Mandarin Chinese and talks openly about wanting to be Secretary of State. Tosan Evbuomwan, the star center, didn’t start playing basketball until he was 16 and laughed off the idea that he had ever filled out a tournament bracket as a kid. Matt Allocco, the team’s leader, is nicknamed “Mush” because he talks so much.
C’mon. How do you root against a kid named Mush?
This is an era when it is easy to be cynical about college sports as the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals have created a free agency with six- or seven-figure salaries. Moments after No. 1 seed Alabama spent part of its pre-game press conference here talking about an off-campus fatal shooting involving two of its players, Princeton’s players walked into the same room and answered questions about their senior theses.
“I’m a sociology major, and my thesis is on how professional sports performance in a season can affect social behaviors in a community, like crime rates, voter turnout, things like that,” forward Kee-shawn Kellman explained. “It’s been a lot trying to balance this along with the tournament, but we’re going to get it done.”
The Tigers spent the month getting it done. This was a team that saw its entire 2020-21 season scrubbed when the Ivy League shelved all sports because of COVID, then looked like it might not even qualify for the four-team conference tournament with regular-season losses to Dartmouth and Brown. They got in, won the title, and the rest is Princeton history.
The week felt like a celebration of all things Tigers. When they walked out of Jadwin Gym on Wednesday to make the trip to Louisville, more than a thousand people from the university community had gathered to send them off. Princeton — not Alabama, San Diego State or Creighton — had the most supporters in Louisville, and they were everywhere.
They were loud. They were proud. “I never chanted, ‘Let’s go Tigers’ in my life,” one fan said, but that was the chant that filled the arena when Princeton took the court. For a team that averaged 2,012 fans a game in a gymnasium that could accommodate three times that many, the full-throated reception was appreciated.
“I felt like we literally had the entire school behind us,” Peters said. “It just seems like we touch a lot of people, inspired a lot of people. That’s the amazing thing about this team.”
For a half, the Tigers put on a show. This was never your father’s Princeton team, milking every second on the shot clock. They came right at Creighton, with Evbuomwan dominating in the paint and guard Ryan Langborg connecting from the perimeter. The 90 points the two teams scored in the first half was the most in a tournament game so far this March.
Creighton was just a little bigger, a little faster, a little more accurate from outside. Each time the Tigers crept close, the Bluejays had an answer. In the final minute, head coach Mitch Henderson — who had burned all of his timeouts with 12 minutes left — could only stuff his hands in his pockets and clear his bench.
“It’s such a year of joy for our program,” Henderson said. “We fought. We fought all the way to the end, but came up short. That does not define us one bit.”
The Tigers run extended further than the bluest of blue bloods like North Carolina, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky. It went longer than any Princeton team since 1965, back when future U.S. Senator Bill Bradley was still an All-American.
It was the kind of run that no one wanted to see end, least of all the players who made it happen. But the tears were quickly replaced in the losing locker room with smiles.
“I think this just shows that there’s not a lot that separates us from everyone else,” Langborg said. “When you have a touch group that is bonded and the best of friends, and when you play with joy, anything can happen.”
Princeton proved that this March, and it will be how this team is long remembered. Not too bad for a bunch of nerds. Not too bad, at all.