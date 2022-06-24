The doomsday prophets materialized just days after indoor dining was shut down in major cities in March 2020.
Chef, proprietor and activist Tom Colicchio predicted 75% of restaurants would close due to the pandemic, which he later revised to 40% to 50%.
A month later, the newly minted Independent Restaurant Coalition went further, predicting that “as many as 85%” of independent restaurants might close.
Such a collapse could have meant the loss of hundreds of thousands of restaurants. But no such extinction event, as one advocate described the pandemic’s potential impact, occurred. The number of closed establishments to date is a fraction of those early dire predictions, which were based largely on fears or a small-business survey with acknowledged flaws or just educated guesses.
Just how many restaurants have succumbed to the pandemic, with its mix of public health restrictions, government shutdowns and shared diner anxiety? That number is difficult to nail down.
The National Restaurant Association (NRA), the trade group that advocates for the industry, has an in-house economist as well as a senior vice president of research to provide reports, data and insights to members and the public at large. As the NRA lobbied Congress for relief to the battered industry, the group tried to calculate the damage already done, whether the restaurateurs were members of the association or not.
By the spring of 2021, the association had settled on a number: 90,000 closed restaurants, both temporary and permanent, which includes diners, cafes, chain outlets, taverns, bars and neighborhood restaurants. That number has been repeated many times, by media outlets and politicians, in the months since the NRA released it. That number has not been updated in more than a year, in large part because the NRA believes that, more than two years into the public health crisis, current restaurant closures may not be a result solely of the pandemic.
A self-selected survey
The NRA tackled the enormous task of tallying the damage by sending out email surveys to hundreds of thousands of recipients. The group then extrapolated the results — the percentage of closed restaurants — against the total number of “food services and drinking places” in the United States, as determined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). That number, right before the pandemic, was about 660,000 establishments.
For example, in December 2020, the association estimated that nearly 17% of food and drink establishments had shut their doors, based on survey responses from 6,000 restaurant operators and 250 supply chain companies.
The NRA then used that percentage rate to calculate that about 110,000 establishments had closed, at least temporarily.
Several months later, in April 2021, the NRA lowered its estimate to 90,000 because “many of those temporarily closed restaurants reopened,” the association mentioned in a data analysis sent to The Post. It was based on survey responses from 2,500 restaurant operators.
Colicchio, who predicted a 75% death rate at the start of the pandemic, says government assistance is the main reason there hasn’t been more widespread damage. Without money from the RRF, the Paycheck Protection Program and other programs, he says, the closure rate may not have been 75%, “but I think a lot more than we saw.”
Colicchio has lost one of his eight restaurants during the pandemic, and he chalks that up to a bad landlord. But like other independent restaurateurs, Colicchio has debt. He says he owes “close to a million dollars” to one landlord alone.