FEATURING A CAST to die for, or even spy for, the U.K. limited series “A Spy Among Friends” (9 p.m., Sunday, MGM+) arrives on these shores.
Based on the novel of the same name by Ben Macintyre, “Friends” revisits the oft-told take of the Cambridge spies, agents at the top of British intelligence who were secret spies for the Soviet Union.
The series begins in 1963, a full decade after the 1951 revelations about Guy Burgess and Donald Maclean. After they departed for a hero’s welcome in the USSR, suspicions immediately fell on their Cambridge classmate Kim Philby (Guy Pearce, “L.A. Confidential”). The spy scandal not only rocked intelligence, it caused the American CIA to see Britain as a leaky and unreliable Cold War ally.
While Philby managed to convince authorities otherwise, he continues to act as a Soviet spy until 1963, when new, incontrovertible evidence emerges. While some at MI6 are convinced he must be arrested, or even shot, immediately, he is whisked to the then-stylish city of Beirut for interrogation at the hands of an old friend, Nicholas Elliott (Damien Lewis, “Homeland,” “Billions”).
Not to give too much away, but Philby manages to give Elliot and U.K. agents the slip and secretes himself aboard a freighter bound for Russia.
After this setup, “Friends” unfolds as a tale of parallel debriefings, filled with accusations, misgivings, revelations and flashbacks. Elliott is debriefed by the no-nonsense Lily Thomas (Anna Maxwell Martin, “Bleak House”) who voices suspicions that he may have been in cahoots with the vanished spy. Meanwhile, Philby is grilled by Russian agents aboard his escape vessel, who need to determine if he’s being sent to Moscow as a double — or even triple — agent spying on behalf of the West.
Fans of John le Carre novels should pounce on “A Spy Among Friends.” Viewers of “The Crown” will enjoy its period costumes, sets and details as well as its evocation of a British upper class facing uncertainty as the sun sets on the British empire.
“The Crown” touched briefly on this story in an episode when Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) discovers that her art curator, Anthony Blunt, had been a spy and collaborator with Burgess, Maclean and Philby.
While it lacks the action of an 007 thriller, “Friends” features a storyline including James Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming (Edward Baker-Duly). Stephen Kunken appears as American spy legend James Jesus Angleton, a figure who became so obsessed with moles in the agency that he was later accused of undermining the counterintelligence efforts of the CIA.
• Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars (8 p.m. Sunday, ABC, TV-14), or as some might call it, the 95th annual Academy Awards.
This year’s nominees for Best Picture symbolize the industry’s paradox and the evening’s conundrum. Should the Oscars reward big movies like “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Top Gun: Maverick” for selling billions of dollars of movie tickets, or extol the virtues of little-seen films like “Women Talking”?
Time was, an Oscar nod for an obscure picture might spark another theatrical release. But “Women Talking” has already been streaming on Prime Video.
And it wasn’t that long ago that a film as popular with moviegoers as “Avatar” might dominate Oscar night and boost ratings for the show. That was certainly the case with James Cameron’s “Titanic” and Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” epics. But if other awards shows like the Golden Globes, SAG, BAFTA and Director’s Guild ceremonies are any indication, there seems to be little enthusiasm for “The Way of Water.” Tom Cruise, the star and producer of the popular “Top Gun,” was the butt of jokes at previous shows and might not feel welcome or comfortable at the Oscars.
If those “big pictures” aren’t feted, how about “All Quiet on the Western Front”? It’s certainly an epic, but few saw it on the big screen. It’s a major release for Netflix, and that platform’s previous prestige efforts (“Roma,” “The Irishman” and “Hillbilly Elegy”) did not exactly sweep past Oscars.
If I have a personal favorite, it’s got to be “Tar,” an audaciously smart film with a breathtaking performance by Cate Blanchett. If she wins for Best Actress, she’ll be a three-time winner (having been recognized for “Blue Jasmine” and “The Aviator”).
Saturday highlights
• After being adopted by her aunt, a young woman relies on her faith after finding herself confined in the 2023 shocker “Girl in the Closet” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• A board game designer and her marketing consultant roll the dice in the 2023 romance “Game of Love” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Great Britain and the United States meet in the 2023 World Baseball Classic (9 p.m., Fox).
• Jenna Ortega hosts “Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14,) featuring musical guests The 1975.
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7 p.m., CBS): How dogs and humans evolved together; dogs and cancer research; Wyoming’s wild horses.
• The 2024 big top is assembling on “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Bumpy uncovers an assassination plot scheduled at a U.N. conference on “Godfather of Harlem” (8 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA
• Joel and Ellie evade monstrous obstacles on the season finale of “The Last of Us” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
• Baxter makes a surprising offer on “Your Honor” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Red discovers that it’s the gift that counts on “The Blacklist” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Shot over a 12-year period, the 2014 drama “Boyhood” (8:05 p.m. Sunday, Showcase) follows a young man (Ellar Coltrane) from his toybox years to college admission.
Saturday series
Chaos undercover on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
A statesman becomes the target of an arms dealer’s client on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS, r) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r) ... Bias crimes abound on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Milhouse’s dad challenges the school’s curriculum on “The Simpsons” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Alyson makes an online connection on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Posh housing can be murder on “East New York” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A tourist goes missing on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Show and tell on “Bob’s Burgers” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Carter needs an image makeover on “Family Guy” (9:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A mission requires DEA assistance on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).