GOSH, I GUESS “Succession” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) has finally lived up to its hype. Last week’s episode will be remembered, and deservedly so, as one of the most rewarding hours of episodic television of 2023.

Not to give too much away, but the bickering and aggressively profane Roy children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan “Shiv” (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) received word of their estranged father Logan’s (Brian Cox) illness and imminent death while he was aboard a private jet headed to a meeting with their corporate rival, “The Swede.”