GOSH, I GUESS “Succession” (9 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-MA) has finally lived up to its hype. Last week’s episode will be remembered, and deservedly so, as one of the most rewarding hours of episodic television of 2023.
Not to give too much away, but the bickering and aggressively profane Roy children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan “Shiv” (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) received word of their estranged father Logan’s (Brian Cox) illness and imminent death while he was aboard a private jet headed to a meeting with their corporate rival, “The Swede.”
Suddenly, their warlike stance toward their father and his team melted away as they digested the grim finality of their daddy’s offscreen death. The fact that their final goodbyes were delivered by cellphone made them all the more sad, dislocated and, for this group, touching and human. Their shock, grief, mourning and recalibrations all took place in what seemed like real time, presented in glacially long takes, making much of the episode seem more like a one-act play than mere television. It was a remarkable performance, artfully directed and shot.
And, in typical “Succession” style, this harrowing moment takes place at their brother Connor’s (Alan Ruck) rather preposterous patriotic-themed ferryboat wedding, itself mere stagecraft for his delusional presidential campaign.
Logan Roy has been the King Lear figure in this drama, so his departure is both a shock and long expected. Now that he’s gone, all these dreadful people will have to fight for his crown, letting the show finally live up to its title.
As good as “Succession” can be, it’s difficult to separate the series from its surroundings and inspirations. It’s simply beyond fiction that Logan’s character, clearly based on Rupert Murdoch, should expire the exact same week that the real media mogul sinks deeper into the morass of the Dominion case, a legal hell very much of his own making. And this coming shortly after the absurd trial balloon of the 92-year-old Murdoch’s latest engagement and its humiliating collapse.
If “Succession” has a lesson, it’s that even the most powerful people are eventually consumed by their own fictions. And it can be cathartic, if not amusing, to watch.
Rupert Murdoch thinks he can use his news channel to knowingly report lies and destroy American democracy, and face not consequences. And HBO insists that “Succession” is the show that “everyone” is talking about, while at the same time sending out news releases announcing that its season debut was watched and streamed by 2.3 million viewers.
You can almost hear Shiv say, “Right, but they’re the only 2.3 million who matter!” Meanwhile, HBO is being absorbed into the Discovery Channel, the place where people watch “Naked and Afraid.”
• “Ukraine: War From the Air” (10 p.m. Saturday, National Geographic, TV-14) examines the first year of a war of resistance against a massive invasion by the Russian army. The conflict, expected to be concluded in a matter of days, if not weeks, has been hallmarked by furious and tenacious Ukrainian resolve and spectacular arrogance and incompetence by the Russian army, which has suffered hundreds of thousands of casualties. The war has also resulted in the isolation of the Russian nation from the rest of the world and the decoupling of the Russian economy from the West’s.
• Is surfing a sport or a religion? “100 Foot Wave” (8 p.m. Sunday, HBO, TV-14) returns for a second season. 2020’s Hurricane Epsilon has created epic conditions for the surfing competition in Nazare, Portugal, a holy spot for the sport and spectacle.
“Wave” offers meditative interviews with faithful surfers who renounced much of their daily life to the surf, sand and powerful tides. But in Nazare, this solitary pilgrimage gives way to something much more communal, as upward of 30,000 congregants gather to watch these high priests risk life and limb to make their sacrificial plunge.
Saturday highlights
• The Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors in NBA playoff action (8:30 p.m., ABC).
• Bad things happen when the parents of teens don’t secure their liquor cabinets in the 2023 cautionary tale “Drunk, Driving and 17” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
• A wedding planner has trouble inspiring her contractor in the 2023 romance “The Wedding Cottage” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
• Ana De Armas hosts “Saturday Night Live” (11:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Karol G.
Sunday highlights
• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (7:30 p.m., CBS): The AI revolution; a profile of writer David Grann.
• American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• “The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper” (8 p.m., CNN) follows a migrant’s journey.
• Undercover in a psych ward on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• “Ciao House” (9 p.m., Food, TV-G) welcomes contestants to a Tuscan villa.
• Hank and Lily host a departmental dinner party on “Lucky Hank” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
• Augusta needs help on “Sanditon” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).
• Donnie Wahlberg hosts the fifth season opener of “Very Scary People” (9 p.m., ID, TV-14).
• Teen survival and its aftermath on “Yellowjackets” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
• Social media rumors come to life on “The Blacklist” (10 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
• A pension scheme payback on “The Company You Keep” (10 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
• First impressions matter most on “Marie Antoinette” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-MA, check local listings).
• “Barry” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) enters its fourth and final season.
Cult choice
A boozy academic couple (Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor) play cruel games with their young guests (George Segal and Sandy Dennis) in the 1966 adaptation of Edward Albee’s play “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (8 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-14).Saturday series
A fashion week fatality on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “The Wall” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A killer in uniform on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (10 p.m., CBS, r) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (10 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
Sunday series
“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, r) ... A congresswoman’s houseguest may have been her killer on “The Equalizer” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Spree’s company on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Treasure hunting on “The Great North” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
Suspicion falls on a police officer on “East New York” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... An hourlong episode of “Family Guy” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A 20-year-old cold case heats up on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).