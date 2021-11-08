The American Lung Association’s Lung Force initiative released the 2021 Lung Health Barometer as it recognized the start of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
“Here in New Hampshire and across the nation, lung cancer is the leading cancer killer. It is estimated that in 2021, 1,240 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer and 730 will die from the disease,” Lance Boucher, assistant vice president of state public policy at the Lung Association in New Hampshire, said in a news release.
“However, there is hope. The five-year survival rate has increased 33% in the past 10 years thanks to advancements in treatment, research and lifesaving lung cancer screening.”
The 2021 Lung Health Barometer surveyed 4,000 Americans nationwide about lung health and lung cancer.
Some key findings show that:
29% of Americans know that lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of women and men, which is an 8% increase from the 2020 Lung Health Barometer.
Only 10% of adults understand that lung cancer is among the most likely cancers to affect women while 35% know that it is among those cancers most likely to affect men.
Only 36% of respondents know that lung cancer screening is now available for early detection of the disease for those who are high risk.
For more information, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit Lung.org.