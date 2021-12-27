New York City’s museums, concerts and Broadway theaters are desperately trying to keep their doors open amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, but the onslaught is overwhelming a tourism industry that had just started to regain its footing.
Last week, the city decided to limit the number of revelers at the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square to 15,000, a fraction of the million people who packed in for the celebration in years past.
MSG Entertainment, which vowed to keep its shows and events going at Madison Square Garden, had to scuttle a four-day Phish run and some Cirque du Soleil shows due to breakthrough cases among its production. The Metropolitan Museum of Art re-instituted the half-capacity restrictions it was once mandated to impose, capping daily attendance to 10,000 from the 20,000 visitors it had seen on good days.
“There is no doubt that the performing arts industry has been hit by this surge,” said Bennett Rink, executive director of Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, whose dance company canceled the last five shows of its season due to COVID cases within the company. “The current round of shutdowns has been difficult as we all have been working hard to return to the stage.”
Broadway, which had just celebrated its reopening in September after going dark for 18 months, has been among the hardest hit. In the week ending Dec. 19, when widespread cancellations began, attendance dropped by 23% from the prior week and the money shows brought in fell by 26% during what’s typically its most profitable period, according to the Broadway League’s latest data.
More than a dozen productions including “Hamilton” and “Moulin Rouge” canceled shows.
“Waitress” ended its run two weeks early and “Jagged Little Pill” shuttered for good.
“It is daunting to see,” said Keenan Scott II, who wrote “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” which opened in October after delaying its Broadway debut in 2020.
Scott even filled in for a cast member who tested positive for Covid last week to ensure the performance could continue, but the play ended up cutting short its run due to the surge in virus cases.
“I don’t take lightly that people are still coming to shows during the pandemic,” Scott said. “We’re trying to avoid an industrywide shutdown.”
When Covid first hit New York in March 2020, the city’s tourism industry all but collapsed. Demand for hotel rooms crashed from 2.8 million per month in the first months of 2020 to 1 million per month during the pandemic, according to a report by the city Comptroller. Nearly 250,000 leisure and hospitality jobs were lost, leading to soaring unemployment in the city that even today, remains twice the U.S. average at 9%.