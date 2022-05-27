MEMORIAL DAY weekend arrives with the return of two popular and entirely critic-proof franchises. Streaming on Disney+, the six-part miniseries “Obi-Wan Kenobi” features “Star Wars” veterans Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen.
While those two performers recall the “Star Wars” revival that began in 1999, the Memorial Day arrival for “Kenobi” reminds us that the original “Star Wars,” now called “A New Hope,” debuted on May 25, 1977. Its spectacular box office pretty much established the holiday as the kickoff weekend for summer blockbusters some 45 years ago, “in a galaxy, far, far away.”
• Not as venerable, but no less beloved, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” returns for its fourth season. It will arrive in two installments, with additional episodes arriving on July 1.
Not unlike “Star Wars,” this series has created its own reality and mythology and has a knowledgeable and obsessive fan base. But “Things” differs in that its initial charm was very much based on the goofy youth of its ensemble cast and their relatively uncelebrated status.
We’re now six years removed from the series’ debut, and the “kids” have appeared in other series, movies and TV commercials since riding their bicycles into our hearts way back in 2016.
While McGregor can pick up his lightsaber after a long absence and not miss a beat, there’s a vast difference between naive ’tweens and college-aged performers. And that’s a problem even the most advanced special effects cannot solve.
• Directed by Ron Howard and streaming on Disney+, the 2022 documentary “We Feed People” profiles chef Jose Andres, whose World Central Kitchen organization has been bringing food to troubled areas for the past 12 years.
Both Andres and his organization offer a counterpoint to reality television’s focus on chefs as celebrities, servants to the fabulous or mercurial taskmasters throwing tantrums for the camera.
Andres and his Kitchen group have responded to natural disasters that have left thousands without shelter and power, and most crucially, a next meal. The film follows him to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria left many islanders stranded and starving. Andres has been in the news for the past three months, providing meals to people in Ukraine whose lives have been upended by Russia’s invasion.
• A night of college excess brings a sobering morning-after in the 2022 horror satire “Emergency,” streaming on Prime Video after a limited (one-week) theatrical release.
• Hulu imports the Canadian comedy limited series “Shorsey,” starring Jared Keeso (“Letterkenny”) in the title role. He’s infamous for being the dirtiest player on ice, and is trying to make a comeback of sorts in the senior hockey league in the city of Sudbury. Perhaps best appreciated by fans of the low-key approach to humor that emerges north of the border.
• If you don’t know what time it is, it’s because the Syfy network is in the middle of a “Quantum Leap” marathon (from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m., Saturday), part of throwback Friday marathons the channel began on May 13. NBC recently ordered a reboot of “Leap.” Future marathons will feature 24-hour helpings of “Battlestar Galactica” and “Xena: Warrior Princess.”
Other highlights
• The truth hurts on the ninth season finale of “The Blacklist” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14). This drama’s 10th was assured way back in February.
• George Takei (“Star Trek”) hosts “Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage — A Soul of a Nation Special” (8 p.m., ABC).
• “Great Performances” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) celebrates the late Stephen Sondheim and his musical “Company.”
• Anthony’s sketchy cousin invites trouble on “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Director Spike Lee offers a satire of life at an all-Black college in the 1988 musical comedy “School Daze” (8 p.m., TMCX), starring Laurence Fishburne, Giancarlo Esposito and Tisha Campbell. Lee has complained that the “Cosby” spinoff “A Different World” offered a sanitized version of “Daze.”
Series notes
“Come Dance with Me” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... The Unseen make their presence known on “Charmed” (8 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
A judge faces blackmail on “Magnum P.I.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC, r) ... An opening day dud on “Dynasty” (9 p.m. CW, TV-PG).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Bashir Salahuddin and OneRepublic on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Miley Cyrus, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC, r) ... David Arquette, Nick Thune and Jackie Kashian appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (12:35 a.m., CBS, r).