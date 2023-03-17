LOW-KEY, VIOLENT and unsettling, Prime Video’s “Swarm” looks at the darkest sides of social media and super fandom. Co-created by Donald Glover of “Atlanta” fame, “Swarm” moves the scene to Houston, where Dre (Dominique Fishback) maintains an obsessive and immature fixation on a pop superstar apparently modeled on Beyonce.

Dre devotes her waking hours on a social media app dedicated to adolescent fans of the star, who believe that her lyrics express their innermost thoughts, dreams and fears. Dre is first seen opening a credit card account just so she can buy $1,800 tickets to her idol’s concert.