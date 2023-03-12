After putting together its second consecutive 30-win season, Houston sits as the odds-on favorite to win the NCAA Tournament at a number of sportsbooks.

The Cougars sit at +475 on DraftKings, +500 on FanDuel and +600 on Caesars Sportsbook to win their first national title in program history. Houston, which has gone 31-3 and will be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1983, begins its quest for a championship against 16th-seeded Northern Kentucky (22-12) on Thursday night. Alabama (29-5) has the second-best odds to go all the way.