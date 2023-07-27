MLB: Game One-Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers

Angels starter Shohei Ohtani pitches against the Tigers on Thursday. Ohtani hurled a one-hitter in the Angels’ 6-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader, then homered twice in the second game.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

It didn’t take long for Shohei Ohtani to reward the Angels — at least in the short-term — for apparently deciding not to trade him.

Hours after Sports Illustrated reported Los Angeles plans to keep the impending free agent through the season, Ohtani pitched the first shutout of his career Thursday, holding Detroit to one hit in the first game of a doubleheader.