Tori Bowie of the United States celebrates her silver medal in the women's 100 meters race at the 2016 Rio Olympics on Aug. 13, 2016. 

 Murad Sezer/Reuters

World champion sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32, her management company announced on Wednesday.

Bowie ran the anchor leg on a 4x100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to capture the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Bowie, a Mississippi native, also won the silver medal in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200.