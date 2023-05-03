World champion sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32, her management company announced on Wednesday.
Bowie ran the anchor leg on a 4x100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to capture the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Bowie, a Mississippi native, also won the silver medal in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200.
“We’re devastated to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” Icon Management said in a statement on Twitter. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion ... a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”
Per the Guardian, Bowie was found dead in her home in Florida. Her cause of death was not immediately known.
Bowie became a world champion in both the women’s 100 and 4x100 in London in 2017.
“USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” USA Track and Field wrote on Twitter. “Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”
Also on Wednesday, World Athletics announced that Olympic medalist Calvin Davis has died. He was 51.
Davis captured the bronze in the 400-meter hurdles at the 1996 Atlanta Games. He also was part of the 4x400-meter relay team that won gold at the 1995 World Indoor Championships in Barcelona.
North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday passed a bill limiting most abortions to the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, a sharp drop from the state’s current limit of 20 weeks’ gestation.
WASHINGTON - A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could potentially halt production by the world's largest advanced semiconductor chip maker, wiping out up to $1 trillion per year from the global economy per year in the first few years, the top U.S. intelligence official said on Thursday.
British pop superstar Ed Sheeran’s 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” did not unlawfully copy from Marvin Gaye’s classic 1973 song “Let’s Get It On,” a jury in Manhattan federal court decided on Thursday in a closely watched copyright lawsuit. The jury determined that heirs of “Let’s Get It On” so…
ATLANTA — A former Coast Guardsman accused of killing a woman and wounding four others in a shooting in an Atlanta medical building waived his right on Thursday to appear at a court hearing during which a judge denied bail for him.