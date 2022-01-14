The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration visited two New Hampshire performing arts venues on Friday and heard from the small businesses buoyed by the arts about how pandemic aid helped them stay open — and about the gathering challenges the latest surge poses.
Performing arts venues, among the last public spaces to reopen, now are among the first to pause indoor events as cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID remain worryingly high.
Last year, the recognition that live performing arts were uniquely affected by the pandemic led Congress to earmark stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan bill, passed in March 2021, for performing arts venues.
The aid for arts venues went beyond that available to other smaller businesses and organizations, U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabel Guzman said Friday, because performing arts venues help other businesses in their areas, like the restaurants, bars and shops people patronize before and after shows at the Palace Theater in downtown Manchester.
“Our venues anchor so many Main Streets,” she said.
The Palace was one of 100 of New Hampshire venues that got a total of $40 million from the $10.7 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. Nationwide, more than 21,000 venues received grants last year, averaging $830,000, according to the Small Business Administration.
Rough waters ahead
The Shuttered Venue Operators Grants closed last fall — but venue owners say they are facing trouble this spring.
Artists are canceling and postponing spring tours, worried the omicron wave will not recede and people will be reluctant to pack concert halls.
“Literally half an hour ago, I got an email from someone else who canceled a show in May,” said Scott Hayward, who owns the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
Hayward said he usually announces three to five shows each week — right now, that’s down to one booking a week, or less.
“Maybe once we get through this, people will go on tour again,” Hayward said.
Guzman said venue owners and service-oriented business owners are reporting downturns in their business. Hayward said some people don’t feel safe going to shows, while others are staying home because they don’t want to follow businesses’ safety guidelines.
His business will survive, he said, but he worries about nonprofit venues like the Palace, which typically operate on slimmer margins.
Rep. Chris Pappas, who toured the Palace and the Derry Opera House with Guzman on Friday, said Congress recognizes that venue owners may need more help.
There is a bill to give venue operators more time to spend their grants, Pappas said, and growing concern that performing arts may need more support.
Asked about the inflationary risks of more aid, Pappas said saving jobs and ending the pandemic are more pressing concerns.
“A conversation about inflation is important to have, but you’ve got to keep your economy functioning,” he said — including the arts venues that support artists, staff and other local businesses.
“Until we fully address and overcome this pandemic, our economy will never be at 100%.”