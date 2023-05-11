PORTSMOUTH — For over the past 13 years, the Portsmouth High School girls lacrosse team has shown a level of talent that has helped the Clippers win seven Division II championships.
With Portsmouth’s move up to Division I this spring, the talent suitcase isn’t empty. In fact, it may be getting stronger, considering the fact that seven Clippers have plans to pursue lacrosse collegiately.
“For me as a coach, it just shows how hard they have all worked,” Portsmouth coach JoJo Curro said. “They have continued to assert themselves all year and all throughout the season and have shown the dedication it takes to play at the next level.”
Curro, a former University of New Hampshire standout player and 2012 graduate, has a formidable trio of collegiate finishers up front who have helped the Clippers average 16.5 goals per a game. They were on display during Wednesday night’s 18-9 victory over Division III Bow at Tom Daubney Field.
Senior Avery Ruhnke (Loyola of Chicago) netted six goals while junior Annie Parker (Syracuse) netted five. Both Parker (41 goals) and Ruhnke (29) eclipsed the 100-career goal milestone this season, while Charlotte Marston (Colgate) had piled up 33. All three have 18 assists this season.
“They’re definitely a special trio and they’re all committed and driven players and they work really well together,” said Curro. “They work very well alone and very well with other people. They’re players you want to have on your team. They’re great players and great girls that bring positive energy and real leadership out there.”
Parker is thrilled to be on a team with so much talent, as midfielder Sally Collins (UMass) also helps in getting the ball up into scoring positions.
“We’ve started playing in the first grade and we’ve been on the same team for a while and we’ve just built a great friendship and connection,” Parker said. “It’s so cool to see that we’ve grown together and pushed each other. It’s just awesome.”
Parker’s older sister, Maggie, committed to the University of Vermont, is the anchor of a Portsmouth defense that has allowed an average of 6.1 goals per a game. Sadie Alati (Virginia Commonwealth) is a midfielder by trade, but is helping out the Clippers on defense this season. Annie Campbell (Skidmore College) rounds out a strong defensive corps.
“It all starts with defense. They are the heart of any team,” Curro said. “They contribute all over the field. The scoring gets all of the attention, but the defense is where it starts.”
Curro is in her fourth season as coach after taking over for Mary Squire, who built the foundation of the successful program with five Division II championships. While Curro can’t expect collegiate talent classes like this every year, she hopes the standard set forth will be emulated.
“They’ve had so much commitment to this team and they push each other,” Curro said. “They showed so much passion and desire to play at the next level.”
Portsmouth’s only in-state loss came after a 5-4 lead evaporated into a 14-10 loss at Bedford last Wednesday. Ruhnke said her team has already learned from that loss and is ready to do what it takes for another championship.
“We’re going to learn from that game and put it behind us, because we know we want to go for that championship,” Ruhnke said.
