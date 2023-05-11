Annie Parker

Portsmouth’s Annie Parker brings the ball up during Wednesday’s 18-9 win over Bow.

 DAN DOYON

PORTSMOUTH — For over the past 13 years, the Portsmouth High School girls lacrosse team has shown a level of talent that has helped the Clippers win seven Division II championships.

With Portsmouth’s move up to Division I this spring, the talent suitcase isn’t empty. In fact, it may be getting stronger, considering the fact that seven Clippers have plans to pursue lacrosse collegiately.