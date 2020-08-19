Former School Administrative Unit 55 superintendent Earl Metzler will be paid $183,000 as part of a confidential settlement agreement that was reached before he resigned from the job last month to take on a new position with the Hampstead School District.
The agreement was signed by Metzler and SAU Board Chairman Brian Boyle on July 18 and Vice Chairman Lee Dube on July 20 and states that the $183,000, which is the amount before payroll taxes and deductions, will be paid along with an additional $17,000 for legal fees.
The settlement doesn’t resolve a civil case Metzler brought against the SAU in Rockingham County Superior Court alleging he’s owed more money for compensatory time. A hearing was held in that case several months ago, but there’s been no resolution.
According to the deal, Metzler and the SAU, which serves the Hampstead and Timberlane Regional school districts, agreed to release a joint statement announcing his resignation but are barred from making further comments on the agreement to the media.
Metzler also agreed not to seek employment by the SAU through June 30, 2021, which is when Timberlane is expected to withdraw from the SAU.
Metzler’s SAU-sponsored health insurance will also end on Aug. 31, but if he chooses to continue coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 (COBRA), the SAU will pay its share of the cost of the premium at the same level as if he were still employed by the SAU for 11 months following his resignation, according to the agreement. At the end of the 11 months, Metzler could continue the COBRA coverage, but at his expense.
Metzler, who was paid his regular salary through July 31, served the SAU for eight years and was the highest paid superintendent in the state, earning $175,882 a year.
His new position in Hampstead will pay $150,000 without benefits for the next year.
According to Hampstead school officials, Metzler will provide leadership and direction for the district as it plans for the 2021-22 school year and Timberlane’s withdrawal, which will include identifying and locating appropriate administrative offices, negotiating lease terms, developing an organizational and leadership plan for Hampstead and coordinating the transition of all SAU functions to Hampstead.
Following Metzler’s resignation from the SAU, Brian Cochrane was named interim superintendent for the 2020-21 school year and will be paid $136,614.