One of the four welfare-fraud charges against Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing girl Harmony Montgomery, was dropped this week.
A judge ordered the charge of failure to disclose public welfare dropped in an order Wednesday.
Montgomery remains held on other charges related to alleged welfare fraud around the allegation that she collected food stamps and other public welfare for her stepdaughter Harmony Montgomery, even after Harmony was no longer living with Kayla Montgomery and her estranged husband Adam Montgomery.
Kayla Montgomery has also been charged with perjury and with receiving stolen goods.
Harmony was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5, but was not reported missing until the fall of 2021. The search for Harmony has captivated New Hampshire after police announced she was missing in December 2021.
Manchester police ask anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery's whereabouts to call the dedicated tip line, 603-203-6060, or the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.
