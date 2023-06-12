One man died and several people suffered minor injuries after their boat capsized during a tour of a cave system by the Erie Canal in upstate New York on Monday, local authorities said.

There were 28 passengers and one employee of the Lockport Cave boat ride aboard when the boat tipped over, Lockport Fire Department Chief Luca Quagliano said at a news conference. Some passengers were able to wade to safety. Others were rescued by emergency workers, who took 11 people to a local hospital for minor injuries.