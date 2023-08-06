“Only Murders in the Building” streams its third season on Hulu. For the uninitiated, the comedy-mystery sends up New York-types as well as parodies the obsessive nature of true-crime podcasts.
Steve Martin stars as Charles-Haden Savage, star of a long-running police procedural, “Brazzos,” whose fame and catchphrase pretty much typecast him out of any other meaningful roles. Martin Short plays Oliver Putnam, a once semi-celebrated Broadway producer living on the fumes of former fame and dwindling fortune. Just how he can afford his apartment in “the building,” a New York co-op based on the Ansonia, is among the show’s mysteries. Selena Gomez is Mabel Mora, a much younger artist whose exchanges with the two older men were pretty much consigned to rolled eyebrows until a murder in season one, when their mutual love of crime podcasts brought them together as unlikely collaborators, in the tradition of the “Thin Man” movies and the Woody Allen-Diane Keaton comedy “Manhattan Murder Mystery” (1993).
Those older films demonstrate how such spoofs are best presented as two-hour films with a beginning, middle and an end. The serial nature of “Murders” only accentuates the arch dialogue between Charles and Oliver and their contrived camaraderie with Mabel. Sometimes clever can become cloying with too many servings.
The first two episodes of the third season of “Murders” arrive on Hulu today. Additional installments arrive on subsequent Tuesdays through Sept. 19.
• A tale of remarkable courage, the “Frontline” (10 p.m., PBS) report “Inside the Iranian Uprising” makes its broadcast debut. It has been streaming on the PBS app and on the “Frontline” YouTube channel since June.
“Inside” uses social media footage to follow young women who rose up against the iron rule of the Islamic Republic after a young woman named Mahsa Amini was beaten to death by the “morality police” in September 2022.
Thousands took to their phones, and hundreds stormed the streets to proclaim their loathing for the religious dictatorship. They made bonfires of the scarves they had been forced to wear and burned pictures of the current ayatollah. If you want to see the bravest teens in the world, don’t miss the clips of hundreds of middle school girls rioting and chasing a member of the morality police from their academy.
While the revolt was one of the bigger news stories of late 2022, it has been forced off the front pages not by journalistic indifference, but by the regime’s brutal crackdown. Hundreds have been murdered. Young men who joined their female friends have been convicted of “crimes against God” and been publicly hanged in scenes right out of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
• Netflix’s sports documentary series “Untold” continues with “Johnny Football,” a profile of Johnny Manziel, a college phenomenon for Texas A&M in 2012, when, as a freshman, he set records for both passing and rushing, despite being considered rather small for the contact sport.
His life took on a Hollywood glow when he became the first freshman to win the Heisman trophy. But off-field misdemeanors and controversies would follow him and reverberate after he entered the NFL as a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, who released him after two less-than-stellar seasons.
Manziel and his friends, coaches and family are interviewed here, and recall, with remarkable candor, what it was like to be at the center of both triumph and scandal.
• In other football programming, “Hard Knocks” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) enters its 18th season, following the New York Jets, who have put the football in the hands of 39-year-old quarterback and former Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers.
Tonight’s other highlights
• A kidnapping seems familiar on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A family visit ends in murder on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
• A case spoils everybody’s Thanksgiving plans on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
Cult choice
Joan Blondell, Ruby Keeler and Dick Powell star in the 1933 Busby Berkley confection “Gold Diggers of 1933” (8 p.m., TCM), a backstage drama disguised as a musical hallucination.
