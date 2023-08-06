“Only Murders in the Building” streams its third season on Hulu. For the uninitiated, the comedy-mystery sends up New York-types as well as parodies the obsessive nature of true-crime podcasts.

Steve Martin stars as Charles-Haden Savage, star of a long-running police procedural, “Brazzos,” whose fame and catchphrase pretty much typecast him out of any other meaningful roles. Martin Short plays Oliver Putnam, a once semi-celebrated Broadway producer living on the fumes of former fame and dwindling fortune. Just how he can afford his apartment in “the building,” a New York co-op based on the Ansonia, is among the show’s mysteries. Selena Gomez is Mabel Mora, a much younger artist whose exchanges with the two older men were pretty much consigned to rolled eyebrows until a murder in season one, when their mutual love of crime podcasts brought them together as unlikely collaborators, in the tradition of the “Thin Man” movies and the Woody Allen-Diane Keaton comedy “Manhattan Murder Mystery” (1993).