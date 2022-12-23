TWAS THE NIGHT before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;

Friday, December 23, 2022
Oliver L. North: Christmas is about sacrifice

WE LOOK forward to Christmas because it means a break from the normal routine of life that can be stressful. It’s a time for families, friends and fellowship. It’s festive and, when in the right perspective, joyous.

Roy Dennehy: Christmas is pro life

AFTER READING the op-ed in your December 19 edition by Jeanne Shaheen and Cinde Warmington, I was deeply offended and angry. Why? I represent the 400,000+ self-professed Christians who believe in the sanctity of all human life from the moment of conception to natural death.

Thursday, December 22, 2022
Dr. Robert Andelman: Sudden death for teens in fentanyl-laced pills

A SPATE of articles recently in national and local newspapers have described an epidemic of teenage deaths linked to lethal amounts of fentanyl laced into illegally pressed pills masquerading as legitimate Percocet, Xanax, Adderall, etc. Those teenagers died quickly after taking one illicit …

Laurie Ortolano: Nashua spending cap gets its day in court

ON DECEMBER 7, 2022, Fred Teeboom, a former alderman and self-represented, took the City of Nashua to the New Hampshire Superior Court for violating Nashua’s spending cap. I had the pleasure of attending part of the hearing. The city brought an entourage from its legal and finance offices. A…

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Judy Reardon: Fierce, funny, formidable

To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.

Garrison Keillor: Waiting for Christmas, wishing for snow

I FLEW from St. Louis to New York City last Friday, had a cup of black coffee before takeoff, which put me right to sleep, and awoke on the descent through heavy overcast, no visible lights below even as our wheels were lowered, and down, down, down we came as the ride got bumpy and then sor…

BEFORE mid-term elections, Democrats chanted the word “democracy” more often than “and” or “the.” They called themselves democracy’s defenders and relentlessly claimed that if Republicans prevailed, November 8 would be America’s final Election Day, ever.

Roy Tilsley & Maria Devlin: Blaming FIT won't fix it

EVERY NIGHT the Families in Transition (FIT) adult shelter is at or within a few beds of its 138-maximum capacity. With our staffing and space limitations, we are doing all we can to work with the 138 souls who pass through our doors nightly.