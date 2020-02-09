HERE IN New Hampshire, you don’t let a little snow get in the way of the work that needs to be done. You deserve a President who has the same attitude. I launched my campaign on the Mississippi River in the middle of a Minnesota blizzard because I wanted to make the point that I have grit.
I also chose that spot to make the point that it’s time to cross the river of our divides and walk across the sturdy bridge of our democracy to a higher plane in our politics. Right now we have a President who wakes up every morning trying to divide us, belittling people that don’t agree with him, and allowing a foreign country to make mincemeat of our democracy.
I think we need something different. We need to stop the mean tweets, divisive attacks and broken promises. We need to look up from our phones and listen to each other. And we need to start working together. Because I believe there’s so much more that unites us than divides us, and that our work doesn’t end on Election Day, but begins on Inauguration Day. If we are going to be able to get anything done to move our country forward, we need to bring people with us. And while we have a President who thinks everything is about him, I think the job of being President is about you. I think being President is about your health care, your schools, your security, your families, and your future. It’s about the fishermen off the Seacoast who are worried about how climate change will impact their future and the people in Berlin who are worried about our changing economy. It’s about the family in Nashua trying to help a loved one recover from opioid addiction. It’s about protecting the health care of hundreds of thousands of Granite Staters who have preexisting conditions. It’s about having the backs of the working parents in Manchester and the people in the sandwich generation who are taking care of their parents and raising their own kids. It’s about standing up for the more than 100,000 veterans in New Hampshire and making sure they can get the health care and benefits they and their families have earned.
I think of a story about President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. After he died, his body was transported by train through America. At one station, a reporter asked a man who was in tears if he knew President Roosevelt. And the grieving man said, “No, I didn’t know President Roosevelt. But he knew me.” He knew me. That is what is missing from our politics right now. Empathy. Caring. A sacred trust between the citizens and their President. And that is what I want to restore.
My background is so different than Donald Trump’s. My grandpa worked 1,500 feet underground in the mines. He never graduated from high school and saved money in a coffee can in his basement to send my dad to a two-year community college. My dad worked as a newspaperman. My mom taught second grade until she was 70 years old. In 2006, I became the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the state of Minnesota and now I’m a candidate for President of the United States.
That is because this is a country of shared dreams. In America, no matter where you come from, who you know, where you live, or who you love — if you work hard, you should be able to make it in this country.
So it is easy to hurl insults. It is easy to draw lines in the sand and sketch out grand ideological proposals that will never see the light of day. What is hard is bringing people together and finding common ground instead of scorched earth, and I’ve shown my whole career that I know how to actually achieve progress. That is how I’ve passed over 100 bills as the lead Democrat in the gridlock of Washington no matter which party has been in charge. And that is how I have won every race, every place, every time.
We have tremendous momentum here in the Granite State and I was proud to receive the endorsement of this newspaper as well as the endorsement of the Keene Sentinel and the Seacoast Newspapers. New Hampshire, if you are tired of the noise and the nonsense, and you feel stuck in the middle of the extremes in our politics, then you have a home with me. I don’t want to be the President for half of America — I want to be the President for all of America.