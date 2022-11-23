Washington, D.C.

October 3, 1863

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Friday, November 18, 2022
John Stossel: Magic cars

Politicians praise electric cars. If everyone buys them, they say, solar and wind power will replace our need for oil.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What Mozart did for me last week. Thanks, Amadeus

I WENT to a play on Broadway this week, a matinee, and was impressed by the usher in our aisle downstairs who was elaborately kind to everyone, managing a stream of elderly customers confused by row numbers, pointing them to seats while maintaining pleasant small talk, reminding them to turn…

Sunday, November 13, 2022
Patrick Hynes: Help us Ron DeSantis, you’re our only hope

ON TUESDAY, across the country, the Republican Party failed to meet the gaudy expectations of a “red wave.” The less said about all that, the better. The debacle cannot be summed up any better than it was by Fox News analyst Marc Thiessen on election night. “We had the worst inflation in fou…

Friday, November 11, 2022
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Garrison Keillor: An idea, probably wrong, but it's an idea

I’M THINKING I should get to work on a museum of the era before the internet and cellphones and streaming music so that people under 40 know what it was like to talk on a phone with a cord on the kitchen wall and gossip without your mother understanding what it was about. People wrote on sta…

Sunday, November 06, 2022