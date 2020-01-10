THE RECENT holiday season was a good time to enjoy family and friends but it’s also a time to reflect on a serious issue that plagues our nation — political hostility and divisiveness. As I campaign for President of the United States I have come to see this divide between the parties as one of the greatest challenges facing our country.
When half of the nation distrusts the other half — and vice versa — it prevents us from coming together on common sense solutions to our most serious problems.
Both Democrat and Republican families struggle with the same challenges. We pay too much for health care, are troubled by slow wage growth and wish we had better and more affordable public education.
Yet, here we are, less than a year until the next election, and the 2020 campaign has not been about solutions, but rather about trying to portray other candidates as dangerous, extreme or corrupt. Sadly, political insults lead the evening news, not how we can ensure sick children have access to health care and drug-addicted adults can get treatment or how we must repair and rebuild our infrastructure.
Despite these political challenges, I continue my campaign for President because I believe that there is an appetite for common-sense solutions. I know that as Americans, we can rise above our distrust and anger and join hands across party lines with realistic ways to improve the lives of everyday folks.
The good news for Democrats, is that this strategy of offering real solutions on issues like health care, education and economic opportunity has proven effective.
In 2018, all across America, Democrats defeated Republicans by campaigning on unifying and centrist policy goals.
Democrats must continue to back policies which are bipartisan. And we must be honest with voters, that in a divided Congress, unless the proposal can attract support from both sides of the aisle from Republicans and Democrats, it cannot become law.
This is why I have been campaigning on principles and policies that are realistic, doable and that can achieve bipartisan support and bring the parties together in common purpose to address the problems people want fixed.
One of these principles is to create a universal health-care system. All Americans should have free government health-care coverage, including mental health and addiction treatment, but with the option of private insurance to ensure we have a well-funded and high-quality system.
Another priority of mine is a focus on employment and wages. After all, a good job and a decent wage is the foundation of a family and human dignity. Creating infrastructure like highways, airports and bridges, expanding tax credits for workers, building worker training and retraining programs, and compensating value-added work like care giving are the building blocks of a future where workers can earn a decent living.
We must also prioritize and reimagine public education. Expanding early childhood education, creating universal PreK, ensuring that community college or career and technical training is part of public education and embracing innovation like charter schools are central to the public education system of the future.
Finally, it is my belief that the goodness and decency of the American people will allow us to overcome the divisiveness that is damaging our nation. That is why I continue to run for President, because I believe my fellow Americans will embrace common-sense solutions to our problems.