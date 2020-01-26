I UNDERSTAND why Donald Trump was elected President.
Republicans. Democrats. It didn’t seem to matter. For too many years, the politicians in Washington, D.C., had borrowed and spent with absolutely no regard for anyone’s future but their own. They doubled the national debt under a Republican President, and doubled it again under a Democrat. Their attitude: The heck with our children or grandchildren. All we care about is getting reelected.
Regardless of party, the politicians perpetuated wars for so long that we forgot what we were fighting for, and even managed to get us into some new ones with no clear objectives.
Immigration, health care, climate change. Republicans and Democrats alike were so busy yelling at one another on cable news that the notion of actually solving problems didn’t fit with their fundraising, their reelections or their dreams of becoming partisan rock stars.
America was fed up, and for good reason. Donald Trump? Why not try someone different? To many, there didn’t seem to be anything to lose.
Well...Turns out there was actually a LOT to lose: Our dignity. Our standing in the world. Our trading partners. The Rule of Law. The Constitution. And perhaps most important: Our safety in a dangerous world. For Republicans, there was a Grand Old Party to lose at the hands of a President who, let’s face it, isn’t really a Republican.
Spending and the size of government? Donald Trump is now presiding over our first trillion-dollar deficits, and has done nothing to suggest he actually cares. He took a party that once believed in the power of markets and turned it into the party of protectionism and tariffs, costing our farms and businesses markets that we might never reclaim, along with the jobs they provide.
He rode the political horse of immigration as far and hard as he could ride it (and he’s still riding), while doing nothing but turning a broken system into a demolished system in absolute chaos.
Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy is not just bizarre; it’s arguably un-American. He has alienated allies in every corner of the world, while flattering and empowering the likes of Russia and North Korea. Does anyone feel safer today than four years ago? Our military leaders wake up in the morning and check their Commander-in-Chief’s Twitter feed to learn their marching orders. Literally.
It doesn’t have to be this way. America tried something new and different with Donald Trump. Nothing wrong with that. But today, in our hearts, we know the experiment needs to end.
And for my Republican and Independent friends, I remind you that ending the Donald Trump experiment doesn’t require taking the nation into “socialism.” I’m running for President to offer voters in New Hampshire and beyond an opportunity to elect a President with a proven record of fiscal common sense, the ability to work across the aisle to actually solve problems, and the experience to navigate a dangerous world with maturity, strength and a commitment to restore our standing as a beacon of freedom and economic opportunity.
As governor of Massachusetts, I cut taxes 21 times. I dramatically reduced the size and cost of government while improving services and outcomes. I proved that protecting and conserving natural resources can be done without simply throwing money and freedom away. In short, working with a Democrat-controlled legislature, I took a state that was in serious trouble and put it back on its feet.
I frequently call myself a New England Republican, and do so proudly. Less government, more freedom. Civility, not division. Problem solving, not politics. Integrity, not embarrassment.
New Hampshire enjoys a very, very special and important role in electing Presidents. The Granite State has been part of my life since I was a kid. I don’t need to look at a map to find Keene or Conway or the Seacoast. But more important, I understand — and embrace — New Hampshire’s tradition of cutting through the nonsense, judging candidates on the merits, and vetting those who would be President.
I’ve answered your questions in the diners. I’ve knocked on your doors, and I’ve listened to what you expect from your President. You expect, and deserve, better.
That’s why I’m running.