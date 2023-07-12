THE Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 that racial preferences in college admissions violate the U.S. Constitution.

At last!

Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and chairman of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths. Follow her on Twitter @Betsy_McCaughey.

Friday, July 07, 2023
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Love that well which won't last long

I’M AN octogenarian from the days of the party-line telephone, back when we loved singing murder ballads in the third grade and were proud of our cursive writing but I come back to reality by reading Elizabeth Kolbert who writes scary nonfiction about the future.

Sunday, July 02, 2023
Kathleen Sullivan: DNC was warned this would happen

THE Democratic Rules and Bylaws Committee recently gave the New Hampshire Democratic Party until Sept. 1 to meet the conditions it has set for the state to hold its presidential primary in 2024. The major condition is setting the primary date for Feb. 13, along with Nevada, and after South C…

Friday, June 30, 2023
John Stossel: Best things first

FOR MY new video, I asked people on the street, “If you could spend $30 billion trying to solve the world’s problems, how would you spend it?”

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Why I won't be playing golf in Oman

I HAD blurry vision for a couple years and found it hard to read the newspaper and then an ophthalmologist at Mayo did a three-minute painless laser procedure and a few days later I could read the paper, no problem, clear as day, and also watch a ball game on TV and keep track of the triple …

Sunday, June 25, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Biden, DNC scrambling to save face

MY JOB requires me to spend a good deal of time on the phone or on video calls with people in Washington, D.C. Most of them — from both political parties — are bright, well educated, highly competent people. But they only know what the media tells them. And when it comes to President Joe Bid…

David Harsanyi: Joe Biden is not OK

ON JUNE 16, President Joe Biden ended a big gun-control speech in Connecticut with the words, “God save the queen, man.” Why did the president express adoration for the departed Brit monarch? Was he confused about royal succession? Who knows.