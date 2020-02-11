YOU MIGHT wonder why a 20-year old college sophomore from the state of Colorado, attending school in Connecticut, would have spent all but one weekend of the last few months driving 250 miles from New Haven to New Hampshire to campaign for her presidential candidate.
I make the trips because I’m wholeheartedly committed to a candidate who may not have the highest poll numbers, but who has the most ambitious vision for our country — Michael Bennet. I guess I should mention, the candidate I’m working for in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday is also my dad.
Despite serving as a United States Senator, a job that often took him away from home, my father was always very present as I grew up. He taught me how to read and write, how to listen to others and use my voice. We spent weekends traversing the Rocky Mountains, meeting with constituents. My mom, two younger sisters, and I viewed Coloradans as my dad’s bosses, and it was our job to serve them. Our family was his life. The idea that he’d ever do something like run for higher office—let alone the presidency—never occurred to me.
The 2016 election changed that.
To make sense of the norms and institutions that seemed to be crumbling around him, Dad embarked on writing a book about our democracy and what it meant to him. That fall, I worked on my college applications while he wrote. We traded manuscripts, and as a young woman newly interested in politics, the meticulous way he had diagnosed flaws in our government—and the optimism that he still had for democracy—sent a powerful message of hope in what might otherwise have felt like very dark times.
Then came a moment I didn’t expect: My father sat us all down and asked what we thought of him running for president. My sisters and I were on board, and my mom ultimately told us, “This feels like something good that we can do for you all and for your generation.”
Despite winning two tough races in the swing state of Colorado, my dad was never comfortable talking about himself. What my dad loved was meeting Americans where they lived, in their homes and businesses, and listening to what they had to say. So after getting a later start in this race, he made the unconventional choice to focus solely on the primary in New Hampshire, a state with a history of changing the course of elections on the basis of old-fashioned honesty and town hall politics.
New Hampshire is a lot like Colorado. Granite Staters and Coloradans spend their lives outdoors, skiing, hiking, and hunting; they understand that climate change is real and are desperate to address the crisis urgently. Voters are split evenly among Democrats, Independents, and Republicans, so they are looking for a pragmatic agenda like my dad’s. Traveling around, holding more 50 town halls in these final 10 weeks, we often feel at home.
In our fifth town hall one Saturday, Dad and I spoke at a mosque in a strip mall. One man told us, “No presidential candidate has ever come to meet us before.” Down the block, a thousand people gathered to hear from one of the front runners. But in that strip mall, asking questions about their schools and health care, those people had my dad’s undivided attention.
You could call my dad’s candidacy the ultimate long-shot—though it’s worth noting that James Carville, the man credited with bringing about Bill Clinton’s game-changing win in New Hampshire in 1992, has endorsed my father. After a dozen winter weekends in the Granite State, here’s what I’ve learned: New Hampshire has a chance to change this election by voting for a dark horse candidate like Michael Bennet. Your state may be small, and your mountains may not be as tall as the Rockies, but on Tuesday, your voices will be heard across the nation.
Sleet was coming down hard in Nashua last weekend, and folks seemed reluctant to open their doors for a shivering college student with a clipboard. Finally, one woman peeked outside. As I began to tell her why she should vote for Michael Bennet, my phone rang. It was my father, so I put him on speaker phone.
“Dad,” I said, “I’m here with an undecided New Hampshire voter. Can you tell her why she should vote for you?”
“Ma’am,” he said, “You should vote for me because of how well my wife and I raised our daughter.”
I am as proud to be his daughter as he is to be my father. I will always remember the lessons of this hard, rewarding New England winter. No matter the results, as long as we are doing what is right and true, we can never lose.