IN 2016, Donald Trump faced the strongest Republican presidential field in decades.

Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio were brash young champions of the Tea Party that had redefined the GOP in the last two midterms.

Daniel McCarthy is the editor of Modern Age: A Conservative Review.

Friday, August 25, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Sunday morning, back in the fourth pew

ONE GOOD reason to travel around America is to meet American people, all the more so if you’re one of them yourself. I went out West for ten days and rediscovered what I always knew, that our people don’t mind talking about themselves. You call a cab at 5 a.m. in Flagstaff and a cheerful guy…

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Patrick Hynes: What’s at stake at first debate?

WHAT’S AT STAKE and what should we expect to see when the Republican candidates for president of the United States take the debate stage on Fox News Channel for the first time on Wednesday in Milwaukee?

Friday, August 18, 2023
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A happy summer clears the air

THE BEAUTY of this blessed summer is our chance to escape the news and devote ourselves to real life. I sat with my love on a hotel balcony overlooking a marina and we renewed our vow to never own a boat. I got up at 5 a.m. to send a niece to the airport and I gave her several coherent sente…

Sunday, August 13, 2023