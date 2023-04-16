PRESIDENT Joe Biden is set to “transform” and “remake” the entire auto industry — “first with carrots, now with sticks” — notes the Washington Post, as if dictating the output of a major industry is within the governing purview of the executive branch. The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing draconian emissions limits for vehicles, ensuring that 67% of all new passenger cars and trucks produced within nine years will be electric. This is state coercion. It is undemocratic. We are not governed; we are managed.

In fascist economies, a powerful centralized state — often led by a demagogue who plays on the nationalistic impulses of people — controls both manufacturing and commerce and dictates prices and wages for the “common good.” Any unpatriotic excessive profits are captured by the state. All economic activity must meet state approval. And crony, rent-seeking companies are willing participants. Now, I’m not saying we already live in a fascist economic state. I’m just saying the Democratic Party economic platform sounds like it wishes we were.

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Garrison Keillor: What a little train trip can do

Garrison Keillor: What a little train trip can do

SPRING LEAPED out at us in New York last week — suddenly one day it was 80, just like me — it sprang at us shang a lang lang as once we’d sung so we were sprung from the steel corset of winter and I took a couple of Londoners to lunch at the Oyster Bar in Grand Central Station where, when I …

Sunday, April 09, 2023

George F. Will: How the grim Branch Davidian anniversary echoes

THE BRANCH DAVIDIANS were founded in 1955, an offshoot of an offshoot of Seventh-day Adventists, with a Texas home named after Mount Carmel, which in Israel overlooks the plain known as Armageddon. Thirty years ago this month, America was collectively nearing the horrific April 19 end of the…

Kathleen Sullivan: Ruais needs more than GOP's backing

Kathleen Sullivan: Ruais needs more than GOP's backing

MANCHESTER MAYOR Joyce Craig’s announcement that she is not running for reelection has prompted speculation that she would run for governor in 2024. It also created a bit of an earthquake in Queen City politics; there has not been a wide-open mayoral election in 14 years.

Friday, April 07, 2023
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The six-minute video speaks louder than words

Garrison Keillor: The six-minute video speaks louder than words

WHEN YOU look at the body camera video of Nashville cops, guns drawn, dashing into the school, throwing doors open, shouting, “Shots fired, shots fired, move!” and a line of cops moving swiftly down the hall and up the stairs and shooting the attacker, you see men doing as they were trained …

Stephen Moore: Hey, Uncle Sam, stop paying people for not working

Stephen Moore: Hey, Uncle Sam, stop paying people for not working

A POLICY question these days that has befuddled federal lawmakers is why so many millions of people have not returned to the workplace in the post- COVID-19 era. The labor force participation rate among employable adults is near a record low today. There are at least 2 million to 4 million e…

Sunday, April 02, 2023
David Harsanyi: There are no banned books

David Harsanyi: There are no banned books

WHILE CHECKING out the “banned and challenged” display at my local Barnes & Noble recently, I was reminded that the entire kerfuffle is a giant racket. For publishers and booksellers, “banned” books are likely a money-making racket. Virtually every allegedly “banned” book on the display …

Patrick Hynes: The conservative case for Granite Advantage

Patrick Hynes: The conservative case for Granite Advantage

THE Granite Advantage Health Care Program — known colloquially as the Medicaid expansion program — will sunset and expire on December 31 of this year unless the New Hampshire General Court passes legislation to reauthorize it and Governor Chris Sununu signs the reauthorization into law.