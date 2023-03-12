WHEN DISNEY began lobbying against a parental-rights bill in Florida that would prohibit public school teachers from discussing sex, sexual orientation or so-called gender identity with prepubescent kids in kindergarten through third grade, Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a special session of the legislature to review Walt Disney World’s 50-year-old “independent special district” status to see if it was “appropriately serving the public interest.”

The popular bill — which Democrats and the media dishonestly renamed “Don’t Say Gay” despite the bill never mentioning the word gay or stopping anyone from saying it — passed both houses and was signed by DeSantis. Disney was handily beaten. Nevertheless, DeSantis ended up signing legislation that effectively stripped Disney of control of over 25,000 acres surrounding its theme park and created a new tax district.

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books — the most recent, “Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.” His work has appeared in National Review, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reason, New York Post and numerous other publications. Follow him on Twitter @davidharsanyi.

Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The old man's winter weekend

IN CASE you’re wondering why I was not in church Sunday morning, I was in the Omaha airport at 6:30 a.m. waiting for a flight back to New York, listening to an announcement that unattended baggage would be confiscated, eating a breakfast croissant and blueberry yogurt, drinking coffee, which…

Stephen Moore: America's $100-billion climate change flop

FOR AT LEAST the last 20 years, politicians in Washington, at the behest of green energy groups, have spent some $100 billion of taxpayer money to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. How is that going for us so far?

Sunday, March 05, 2023
Friday, March 03, 2023
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Garrison Keillor: The old man's lecture about manners (boring)

BELIEVE IT or not, I used to be rather cool. This was before you were born, probably, but I have pictures. I was aloof and enigmatic, unsmiling, and I liked the monosyllabic. Someone said, “It’s a beautiful day today.” I said, “Right.” Flat tone. Irony. My dad was a friendly guy who always m…

Deroy Murdock: Dems have gone totally bonkers

LED BY Quadrillion-Dollar Man Joe Biden — about whom more later – today’s Democrat Party has decayed into a collection of psychoses fortified by police power, perpetual-motion monetary printing presses, and easy access to atomic weapons.

Sunday, February 26, 2023
Friday, February 24, 2023
Thursday, February 23, 2023
David Harsanyi: We don't need a 'national divorce'; we need more federalism

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN says the country needs a “national divorce.” “We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” she tweeted. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s tra…