NBC NEWS’ Dasha Burns recently aired the first in-person interview with Pennsylvania senatorial candidate John Fetterman since his stroke. The candidate needed a closed-captioned monitor to answer questions because of “auditory processing” struggles caused by his recent stroke. “In small talk before my interview,” Burns added, “it wasn’t clear he understood what I was saying.”

Oh, boy. Democrats swarmed, attacking Burns for stating the obvious: Fetterman isn’t OK. It’s remarkable to watch how quickly partisans can coalesce around a new talking point. For months, the national media has been telling us Fetterman’s campaign was completely “normal,” even as video emerges of the candidate struggling to cobble two coherent sentences in succession. In September, Fetterman said that the “only lingering issue” he experienced was occasionally missing a word or “mush(ing) two words together.” Yet in only a few minutes last night, the entire left adopted a new position, denouncing any mention of his ailment as an “ableist” attack on a person with a “disability.”

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books — the most recent, “Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.” His work has appeared in National Review, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reason, New York Post and numerous other publications. Follow him on Twitter @davidharsanyi.

Friday, October 14, 2022
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Lighten up, he says, and he means it

Garrison Keillor: Lighten up, he says, and he means it

THE PICTURE sticks in the mind, the mobile home park after the hurricane went through, the boxes scattered, the tide of flotsam and wreckage, trees blown down by 145 mph winds, a former paradise becomes a moonscape of destruction, and how will they ever put it all back together? It’ll take y…

Sunday, October 09, 2022
Stephen Moore: Who are the neofascists?

Stephen Moore: Who are the neofascists?

IN JUST the last few weeks, Liz Truss, Britain’s new prime minister, has been denounced by critics as a “fascist.” So has Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s newly elected prime minister. Along with all Republicans in Congress, Texas and Florida GOP Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis and, of course, for…

Friday, October 07, 2022
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A new day dawns and we rise cheerfully to meet it

Garrison Keillor: A new day dawns and we rise cheerfully to meet it

THERE IS a magnificent Presbyterian church in New York being hassled by its neighbors who’re tired of the scaffolding that’s been standing for 15 years. The scaffolding is there because the building is falling apart, and the little congregation is dwindling and can’t afford the repairs. They…

Sunday, October 02, 2022
David Harsanyi: Never let a devastating natural disaster go to waste

David Harsanyi: Never let a devastating natural disaster go to waste

Be prepared for Democrats to exploit the devastation of Hurricane Ian to peddle de-modernization. And because there is no conclusive way for anyone to prove that global warming isn’t triggering every natural disaster — and because nature offers a continuous flow of these terrifying events an…