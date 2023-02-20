IT AN interview with The Washington Post's "fact-checker," former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper contends that Politico misled the public about a letter he and 50 other former intel officials signed during the 2020 presidential campaign warning that the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story could be Russian deception. "There was message distortion," Clapper tells The Washington Post. "All we were doing was raising a yellow flag that this could be Russian disinformation. Politico deliberately distorted what we said. It was clear in paragraph five."

It was not clear, at all. The purpose of the letter, apparent then as it is now, was to discredit the Post's scoop and provide Democrats and the media with ammunition to reject it. Of course  intel officials couldn't definitively say that Hunter's emails, which implicated Joe Biden as a business partner, were concocted by Vladimir Putin's spooks. They had no access to the laptop. The purpose was to enlist former intel chiefs to cast doubt on the story. A perfunctory CYA paragraph doesn't change anything.

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books -- the most recent, "Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent." His work has appeared in National Review, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reason, New York Post and numerous other publications. Follow him on Twitter @davidharsanyi.

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A week in Kansas and Missouri

Garrison Keillor: A week in Kansas and Missouri

I AM an old Democrat who’s been traveling around doing shows in Republican towns in the Midwest and it’s making me a better person. I stand up on a theater stage and I hum a note and the audience hums it back and I sing “My country ’tis of thee” and by the “thee” they’re singing so beautiful…

Sunday, February 12, 2023
Friday, February 10, 2023
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Even old people need to explore new realms

Garrison Keillor: Even old people need to explore new realms

I’M AN American, I like to believe that nobody but nobody is beyond the reach of friendship and understanding, not even North Koreans or former felons or the creators of complex security systems that have driven me to the brink of madness, trying to remember the password for my computer and …

Sunday, February 05, 2023
Mona Charen: Honor Tyre Nichols with real reform

Mona Charen: Honor Tyre Nichols with real reform

DRIVING TO dinner on Sunday, I found myself suddenly surrounded by emergency vehicles. Fire trucks, police cars and ambulances seemed to converge from all directions. Had someone jumped off the bridge into the river?