ON JUNE 16, President Joe Biden ended a big gun-control speech in Connecticut with the words, “God save the queen, man.” Why did the president express adoration for the departed Brit monarch? Was he confused about royal succession? Who knows.

When asked about the incident, White House aides offered nonsensical and conflicting answers — because they have absolutely no idea, and neither does the president. It’s likely that the octogenarian spontaneously used a cool-sounding phrase, much like when your elderly neighbor tells you to “keep on truckin’” for no apparent reason. It happens.

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books — the most recent, “Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.” His work has appeared in National Review, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reason, New York Post and numerous other publications. Follow him on Twitter @davidharsanyi.

Thursday, June 22, 2023
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A lovely lunch last week in New Haven

I HAD LUNCH last week with a woman who is two months away from motherhood and it was sweet to watch her caressing the basketball under her blouse, patting it, lifting it slightly, mindful of this modest freight that will, she knows, change her life, though thankfully she can’t know how much.…

Stephen Moore: Republicans must be the party of small business

A RECENT Wall Street Journal lead story reported that “Republicans and big business broke up.” The amount of corporate donations to Republicans was cut sharply in the last election cycle to a lower amount than in nearly a decade. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has backed many Democrats running…

Sunday, June 18, 2023
Kathy Sullivan: Sunshine, cool lemonade and a few good books

THERE ARE so many things going on in the world! There was an admirable outbreak of togetherness in the state Legislature that resulted in a bipartisan budget compromise. One almost expected House Republican leader Jason Osborne, Democratic leader Matt Wilhelm, state Senate President Jeb Brad…

Friday, June 16, 2023
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Honoring the men who went ashore

I WAS an infant when Allied forces crossed the Channel and landed at Normandy in 1944 and none of my uncles were there, the only D-Day vet I knew was my high school biology teacher Lyle Bradley who dove into a foxhole under enemy fire and two men fell on top of him, both dead, who shielded h…

Deroy Murdock: Data shows who extremists are

IN AN effort to divide the nation that he pledged to unite, President Joe Biden routinely decries “MAGA extremists in the Republican Party.” A March 27 White House fact sheet excoriated “Extreme MAGA Congressional Republicans.”

Sunday, June 11, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Presidential, gubernatorial fields take shape

IT WAS an eventful week on the 2024 presidential campaign trail. Gov. Chris Sununu announced he would not run for president this cycle, arguing in the Washington Post that too many candidates competing in the primary merely ensures Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee again. He says he is co…