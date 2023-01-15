EVERY PRESIDENT probably stashes away classified documents. The chances of any president being successfully prosecuted for pilfering them are infinitesimal. Nevertheless, Joe Biden has engaged in the same behavior as Donald Trump — perhaps worse, since vice presidents are unable to declassify documents — and precedent and transparency, our very democracy, demanded that Attorney General Merrick Garland name a special counsel to investigate.

Right now, none of the rationalizations offered by the media for Biden’s actions over the past few days work anymore. When the story first broke, outlets stressed that one of the vital “distinctions” between the two incidents was that Biden was in possession of fewer documents than Trump. Biden aides, we learned, had been utterly shocked to discover only a “small number” of classified documents “locked” in the personal offices of the president’s “think tank” — as if the location or the number of documents, or the alleged lock, rather than the contents, were the most newsworthy aspect of the story.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A pleasant night with nice people in L.A.

I LEFT the snowy paradise of Minnesota Saturday and flew to sodden L.A. where heavy rains are making hillsides slide into the canyons and arroyos, which is not a problem on the prairie thanks to our canyonlessness. The land does not slide on the plains unless you are very very drunk and then…

Stephen Moore: Big Three commit to making cars people don't want

I GREW UP in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World Wa…

Sunday, January 08, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Senate GOP puts NH families first

THERE’S no point in denying it — these are troubling times for Republicans. Disappointing election results, the speakership fiasco in Washington, and a general lack of leadership and direction at the national level have left Republicans reeling.

Friday, January 06, 2023
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Garrison Keillor: A hike to Times Square and back

THE ENEMY is clutter and I am late to the battle, not wanting to be prim and proper, but I have bags and boxes stuffed with stuff, drawers, shelves, closets, and this must be addressed, otherwise you’ll be reading about me in the paper, Elderly Author Starves in Home, Unable to Climb Over Pi…

Friday, December 30, 2022