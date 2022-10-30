At this point, it would save everyone time if Democrats could simply point to a policy agenda item that isn’t going to save democracy — if such a thing exists.

If Republicans vote, they are killing democracy. If they don’t vote, they are killing democracy. The only way to “save democracy,” writes The Washington Post’s Max Boot, is to empower one-party rule — a position that probably sounds counterintuitive to anyone with a middle-school education. “Now you need to vote to literally save democracy once again,” contends President Joe Biden, or we will lose our “fundamental rights and freedoms like the right to choose, the right to privacy, the right to vote — our very democracy.”

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books — the most recent, “Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.” His work has appeared in National Review, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reason, New York Post and numerous other publications. Follow him on Twitter @davidharsanyi.

Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Sitting in the sixth pew, brooding on things

Garrison Keillor: Sitting in the sixth pew, brooding on things

MY GRANDPA Denham grew up in the tenements of Glasgow back when the residents leaned out the window and shouted, “Comin’ oot!” and threw the contents of the chamber pot into the street. Grandpa got sick of being dumped on and brought his brood to Minneapolis and he never looked back. He wasn…

Sunday, October 23, 2022
Mona Charen: Why are you a patriot?

Mona Charen: Why are you a patriot?

A FEW MONTHS ago, some marketer got hold of my cellphone number, and I’ve been deluged ever since with text appeals from MAGA world and the GOP. One sample from just the last few days:

Kathleen Sullivan: Every race on the ballot matters

Kathleen Sullivan: Every race on the ballot matters

THE CONTESTS for governor, United States Senate and House are receiving the bulk of the attention leading up to the November election, but there also are important “down-ballot” races for the state Legislature, Executive Council, and county offices.

Friday, October 21, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A lesson for the wise as winter approaches

Garrison Keillor: A lesson for the wise as winter approaches

HERE IN the northern latitudes, it appears we’ve come to the end of the golden October days and soon gray November will descend and then some snow flurries followed by an arctic air mass. The next morning you awaken to find the driveway drifted in, schools are closed, a Snow Emergency is dec…

Sunday, October 16, 2022
David Harsanyi: It's not 'ableist' to wonder if Fetterman can do his job

David Harsanyi: It's not 'ableist' to wonder if Fetterman can do his job

NBC NEWS’ Dasha Burns recently aired the first in-person interview with Pennsylvania senatorial candidate John Fetterman since his stroke. The candidate needed a closed-captioned monitor to answer questions because of “auditory processing” struggles caused by his recent stroke. “In small tal…

Friday, October 14, 2022