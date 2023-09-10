ELON MUSK has threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League for some $22 billion over its slandering of him as an antisemite, which he alleges has tanked X’s advertising revenue. “Based on what we’ve heard from advertisers, ADL seems to be responsible for most of our revenue loss,” Musk says.

Judging from my own feed, there are plenty of real-life antisemites who have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to participate in the #BanTheADL movement over this kerfuffle. It’s unsurprising that more open discourse brings out more bigots. That’s an unfortunate price of free speech. Clearly, those who campaign to “ban” accounts don’t care about an open platform, anyway. Nothing stops us from calling them out.

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books — the most recent, “Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.” His work has appeared in National Review, the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Reason, New York Post and numerous other publications.

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Garrison Keillor: As I keep telling myself, life is good

THE BIRTH of the spotless giraffe at a zoo in Tennessee, the only known one on earth, is important news to those of us who grew up as oddballs, seeing the spotted mama giraffe nuzzling her child, remembering the kindness of aunts and teachers who noticed our helpless naivete and guided us th…

Sunday, September 03, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Ruais represents positive change for Queen City

OUTSIDER Manchester mayoral candidate Jay Ruais has a forward-thinking and positive vision for the Queen City that differs significantly from that of the outgoing incumbent and his fellow candidates. Throughout his campaign, Ruais has advocated for meaningful reforms to the city’s biggest ch…

Friday, September 01, 2023
John Stossel: Control versus choice

COVID cases are up. Hospitalizations climbed 24% last week. But the media make everything seem scarier than it is. The headline “Up 24%!” comes after dramatic lows. Hospitalizations are still less than half what they were when President Joe Biden said, “The pandemic is over.”

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Crossing the flats, looking for mountains

IN HOMAGE to my ancestor David Powell, I rode a train across Kansas heading for Colorado, his goal in 1859 when he left Martha Ann and the children behind in Missouri and headed for the gold rush. Kansas is a state of vastness, some of it seems undisturbed since David rode across it. Here is…

Sunday, August 27, 2023
Mona Charen: Change the format of debates

THE MILWAUKEE debate was a travesty. Not that the moderators asked the wrong questions (though, seriously, UFOs?) or that the candidates gave the wrong answers — rather, the entire format is guaranteed to elicit the kind of behavior that least conduces to good leadership.

Friday, August 25, 2023
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Sunday morning, back in the fourth pew

ONE GOOD reason to travel around America is to meet American people, all the more so if you’re one of them yourself. I went out West for ten days and rediscovered what I always knew, that our people don’t mind talking about themselves. You call a cab at 5 a.m. in Flagstaff and a cheerful guy…

Sunday, August 20, 2023