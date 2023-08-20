Argentine congressman and presidential candidate Javier Milei

Argentine congressman and presidential candidate Javier Milei attends an interview at a local TV station in Buenos Aires on June 24.

 Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

THE MEDIA would like you to know that Javier Milei, the upstart candidate who improbably won Argentina’s presidential primary this week, is a “Trump admirer,” “right-wing populist,” “far-right outsider,” “far-right populist,” “rightist,” “far-right libertarian,” a “radical” — and did they mention he’s on the “far right”?

Anyway, I’m no expert on Argentinian politics, so this coverage sparked my curiosity. And it turns out, Milei — also known as el Peluca (“The Wig”) because he sports the hairstyle of a man spinning jazz-flute fusion records in his velvet-draped bachelor pad circa 1972 — is far more interesting than headlines would have us believe.

