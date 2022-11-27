AS A tactical concern, the House GOP’s decision to open an investigation into Biden family corruption is questionable. It promises limited political return. It would serve Republicans, and the country, far better if the House focused on a hyper-politicized Justice Department that targets the political opposition, labels concerned parents “domestic terrorists” and ignores violence aimed at pregnancy centers, for starters.

None of that, however, means there isn’t sufficient circumstantial evidence suggesting President Joe Biden not only lied about knowing his son was favor-trading on the family name with corrupt autocracies but that he was a beneficiary of those business dealings. Indeed, precedent says we Republicans have a duty to “democracy” to investigate. Yet Greg Sargent over at The Washington Post warns: “If Republicans can obliterate the distinction between congressional investigations done in good faith and ones that weaponize the process in bad faith, they win.”

David Harsanyi is a senior editor at The Federalist. Harsanyi is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of five books — the most recent, “Eurotrash: Why America Must Reject the Failed Ideas of a Dying Continent.”

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Walking a crowded street in gratitude

Garrison Keillor: Walking a crowded street in gratitude

IT SURPRISES me, a man of pen and paper, that Twitter requires regular maintenance and without the attention of veteran software engineers could easily crash leaving millions of twitterers to write notes on paper, and would they be able to write with a pen or would they need to cut words out…

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Friday, November 18, 2022
John Stossel: Magic cars

John Stossel: Magic cars

Politicians praise electric cars. If everyone buys them, they say, solar and wind power will replace our need for oil.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Garrison Keillor: What Mozart did for me last week. Thanks, Amadeus

Garrison Keillor: What Mozart did for me last week. Thanks, Amadeus

I WENT to a play on Broadway this week, a matinee, and was impressed by the usher in our aisle downstairs who was elaborately kind to everyone, managing a stream of elderly customers confused by row numbers, pointing them to seats while maintaining pleasant small talk, reminding them to turn…

Sunday, November 13, 2022
Patrick Hynes: Help us Ron DeSantis, you’re our only hope

Patrick Hynes: Help us Ron DeSantis, you’re our only hope

ON TUESDAY, across the country, the Republican Party failed to meet the gaudy expectations of a “red wave.” The less said about all that, the better. The debacle cannot be summed up any better than it was by Fox News analyst Marc Thiessen on election night. “We had the worst inflation in fou…

Friday, November 11, 2022