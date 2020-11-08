NEW YORK — The polls closed on Tuesday night, and Americans still don’t know who won the presidency. As usual, when things go haywire, Democrats are to blame.

Democrats are 100 percent responsible for the dog’s breakfast that the Trump-Biden race has become. They exploited COVID-19 to expand mass-mail-in ballots. In-person voting was too risky, they insisted. Then they demanded early in-person voting. Which was it?

Democrat politicians and liberal judges weakened or abandoned signature-verification rules, expanded vote harvesting, and extended deadlines for submitting ballots beyond Election Day.

Nevada Democrats got this ugly ball rolling by blasting ballots across the Silver State. These were not standard absentee ballots requested by actual voters. Instead, Democrats sent unrequested ballots to every registered voter. So, no surprise, sacred ballots got mailed to inactive, relocated, and even dead voters.

Las Vegas resident Jim Murphy was disgusted last month to find 15 such ballots strewn about the pavement at his apartment complex and, sickeningly, inside a nearby trash can.

“I’m sure this is happening all over the state,” he told me. “I’m very concerned my vote gets canceled out by one of these orphan ballots.”

Democrats have diluted or scrapped signature-verification standards. Most Nevada counting machines accept ballot envelopes with signatures that match those on-file at least 50 percent. Clark County (Las Vegas) Democrats are counting ballots that match just 40 percent (a 60 percent mismatch). This is a forger’s dream.

Democrats pushed ballot drop-off boxes, which sat on sidewalks, unsupervised. Brilliant. In Baldwin Park, California, an arsonist ignited one such box. Mayor Manuel Lozano said nearly 100 ballots were burned or wet. Were these ballots legitimate, or did fraudsters complete mass-mail ballots on behalf of dead or relocated voters? Who knows?

Nice work, Democrats.

Since Election Day, dodgy deeds have unfolded across Democrat-led jurisdictions.

• In Atlanta, Georgia, Republican poll watchers have been ordered out of vote-tabulation facilities. According to one poll worker’s affidavit, verboten ballots that arrived after Election Day are being comingled with genuine votes.

“We want all the Republican challengers out of this room!” yelled a man wearing an official-looking lanyard in a Detroit, Michigan, vote-counting facility. As GOP observers were forced out, people in BLM shirts reportedly applauded. In a literal assault on transparency, the tabulation room’s windows were papered over to conceal actions within.

• In North Carolina, mail-in ballots may arrive for tabulation until November 9. Democrats begged for this extra time. Tarheel ballots began arriving September 5 — 59 days before November 3. Was that too little time for Democrats?

• A Pennsylvania judge ordered election officials to let Republicans observe vote counts at six feet of social distance. GOP witnesses previously were kept 30 to 100 feet away, behind police barricades. Some watched the tally through binoculars.

Pennsylvania’s Democrat-dominated Supreme Court accepted mail-in ballots until November 6, violating state law. Postmarks and matching signatures are optional. 

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight reported via Twitter on Wednesday: “Two more batches of Pennsylvania vote were reported: -23,277 votes in Philadelphia, all for Biden -about 5,300 votes in Luzerne County, nearly 4,000 of which were for Biden.”

The first figure is terrifying and demands immediate investigation. Second, 4,000 votes among 5,300 in Luzern County represents 75.5 percent for Biden. Strange: Real Clear Politics finds Biden losing there with 42.2 percent versus 56.8 percent for Trump.

• Milwaukee’s Voting Ward 326 enjoyed a stunning 125 percent turnout among its registered voters. In fact, 122 such wards saw participation at or above 80 percent, outpacing Wisconsin’s 72.3 percent turnout and America’s at 66.3 percent. Such stratospheric civic engagement is either highly admirable or highly suspicious.

The great news is that Team Trump will not roll over and lose gracefully. Rather than tolerate these Democrat shenanigans, the president’s attorneys have filed suit to protect all legal votes and disqualify fraudulent ballots. President Trump’s defenders are ferocious, relentless, and righteous.

Trump fans, take heart!  We’re lawyered up.  It ain’t over.  Four more years!

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Bucknell University’s Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.

Sunday, November 08, 2020
