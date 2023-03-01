LED BY Quadrillion-Dollar Man Joe Biden — about whom more later – today’s Democrat Party has decayed into a collection of psychoses fortified by police power, perpetual-motion monetary printing presses, and easy access to atomic weapons.
What could go wrong?
Damn near everything.
Democrats spent much of the last generation attempting to heal the Southern Blacks whom they brutalized through Jim Crow segregation. They promoted legal equality for women, aimed to enrich the poor, and eradicated tear-inducing air and blazing rivers.
Despite their ham-fisted methods and extravagant budgets, yesterday’s Democrats often tried to do the right thing.
Today’s Democrats stroke their exotic fetishes in public, typically at taxpayer expense. Their counterproductive projects explode in their faces like unhurled grenades. And whenever they can cleave Americans racially or sexually, they do so with quasi-erotic passion.
Behold this snapshot of Demented Democrat insanity:
• Washington, D.C.’s City Council voted to let foreign citizens, including illegal aliens, vote in municipal elections. Exercising Congress’ power to overturn local D.C. laws, House Republicans voted unanimously to scrap this measure. “Only AMERICANS should vote in AMERICAN elections,” Congressman Jim Jordan (R – Ohio) argued via Twitter.
Among House Democrats, 79% (162 of 204) disagreed and voted to let foreign citizens cast ballots in the nation’s capital.
• D.C.’s City Council battled a local crime surge by reducing penalties for robbery, carjacking, home invasion, and other violent offenses. Every Republican voted to junk this law. However, 85% (173 of 204) of Democrats dissented and stood proudly with their thug-hugging District counterparts.
• Today’s Democrats believe that genitalia are as interchangeable as Lego parts. So, they steer insecure boys and girls toward “gender-affirming care.” This sounds as inviting as a Jacuzzi. However, such “care” manipulates hormones, halts puberty, castrates via chemicals, chops off breasts, and lops off penises.
Left-wing teachers and school officials pressure vulnerable minors to keep their parents oblivious to these enormous, life-changing, irreversible medical interventions.
• In a massive blow for transgenderism, New Hampshire’s Milford School Board voted February 6 to disable boys room urinals with trash bags.
“No one requested this change,” student Jay Remella told WMUR-TV. “It was solely made by the school board and a parent complaint.”
After hundreds of high-school students walked out to protest this decision, the board reversed itself and liberated the urinals, proving who the real grown-ups are in Milford.
• In America’s opposite corner, San Diego’s Bernardo Heights Middle School has installed a tampon dispenser in the boys’ room, near a urinal.
Democrats’ Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021 mandates that every California government school supply free feminine-hygiene products in each female and all-gender restroom and at least one male bathroom.
•San Francisco Democrats have proposed $5 million in slavery reparations for every eligible black resident. If all 46,466 black San Franciscans qualified (per Census data), this would cost each of 768,735 local non-blacks $302,223. Total: $232.3 billion.
Reparations would consume this city’s entire $14 billion budget for the next 16 years and leave $0.00 for police, firefighters, schools, roads, health care, or anything else through 2039.
•“If we don’t stay under 1.5 degrees Celsius,” President Biden told donors on January 31, “we’re going to have a real problem. It’s the single-most existential threat to humanity we’ve ever faced, including nuclear weapons.” The Democrats’ bright-green, $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act is supposed to help Biden meet his 2.7° Fahrenheit objective
Good luck with that.
Climate expert Bjorn Lomborg ran the IRA through the UN’s temperature models. He discovered that the IRA reduces expected global warming through 2100 by just 0.0009° F. This is like cranking a thermostat from 72° F way down to 71.9991° F.
So, $369 billion achieves just 0.0333% of Biden’s goal. Thus, Biden’s desired 2.7° reduction would cost $1.108 quadrillion – with a Q – more than 35 times America’s $31.5 trillion national debt.
Such madness confirms that the Democrat Party has slouched from a serious political institution into America’s largest mental hospital.