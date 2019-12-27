HOUSE DEMOCRATS finally impeached President Donald J. Trump. Senate Republicans now need to make the Democrats’ victory as Pyrrhic as possible.
To add insult to impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is sitting on the paperwork that would trigger a Senate trial. This basically would leave President Trump indicted but unable to defend himself.
“We have legislation approved by the Rules Committee that will enable us to decide how we will send over the Articles of Impeachment,” Pelosi said last Wednesday.
Any prosecutor who attempted this real-life version of Franz Kafka’s “The Trial” would fear judicial sanctions.
Regardless, Senate Republicans inexplicably could turn the other cheek.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Judiciary Chairman Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., have signaled that they want a brief trial, with few, if any, witnesses, or perhaps just a motion to dismiss, which could conclude this matter in mere hours.
Big mistake.
Hurried Senate action will lower the price of Democrats’ divisive, 100-percent hyper-partisan charade to that of a game of ding-dong-dash. This would be as if Democrats rang the White House doorbell at 3 a.m. As Trump stood on the front porch, grumbling in his bathrobe, Democrats giggled among themselves from the bushes in Lafayette Park, high-fived each other, and skipped off into the night, with impunity.
If the Senate GOP does not make Democrats pay, big time, for their impeachment outrage, they will inflict this on the next Republican who dares to defeat their nominee.
Democrats need to suffer serious consequences for what they frivolously imposed on America. It’s time for them to endure the unmasking of their sordid, corrupt, international effort to torpedo Trump since his candidacy. Among others, witnesses to this apparent misconduct should include:
The Whistleblower
Adam Schiff
Hunter Biden
Joe Biden
Hillary Clinton
Former FBI chief James Comey
Former CIA director John Brennan
Veteran Democrat operative Alexandra Chalupa (She visited Ukraine’s Washington, D.C., embassy in March 2016 and recruited diplomats to excavate dirt on Trump and his associates. This is what foreign election interference looks like.)
These witnesses likely will confirm that President Trump had legitimate reasons to suspect Ukrainian corruption, including intervention in 2016. Such testimony would justify his asking President Zelenskiy to investigate these shenanigans. These witnesses also could expose the biased witch hunt to which Trump has been subjected.
Republican senators should give Democrats the opportunity to denude themselves as calculating cheats and liars.
If impeachment is all benefit and no cost for Democrats, why shouldn’t they impeach every Republican President — including impeaching Trump again, as some Democrat zealots have suggested.
If Republicans expect any credit for finishing this swiftly, “to spare America more grief and move on,” they are sadly mistaken. Here is the sheet music from which Democrats and their liberal-media bootblacks will sing, should GOP senators adopt a quick motion to dismiss:
“Republicans perpetrated the ultimate cover up! The GOP-led jury acquitted Trump even before the trial started. Servile Republican senators reflexively do whatever Trump wants. How sad that the thoughtful party of Ronald Reagan has become Trump’s brain-dead slave ship.”
Since Republicans will get kicked in the teeth no matter what, they might as well wipe the stupid grins from Democrats’ faces.
Senator Graham has argued that the Judiciary Committee will get to the bottom of this and hold the guilty to account.
Yeah, right.
Just like Judiciary did with those who falsely accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual harassment and gang rape. How is that probe going?
While it will be nearly impossible for the Whistleblower, the Bidens, and the rest to dodge a globally gripping Senate trial, they surely will lawyer up and hide from an easily overlooked oversight hearing.
Instead, Republicans should follow the advice of Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. As he said of Democrats while on Wednesday’s Hannity:
“If they want a trial, by God, we’re going to have a trial.”