THE TOP echelon of today’s Democrat party focuses far less on what unites Americans and far more on what pries us apart. Rather than celebrate ideological diversity and a wide range of viewpoints, leading Democrats worship largely immutable identity characteristics, namely melanin levels, genitalia, and with whom we satisfy the latter.

As such, the 2020 Democrat field for president represented a golden age of Left-wing identity politics. As this race began, a philosophically monochrome set of big-government statists composed a physical spectrum that went far beyond the boring, old white men who defiled defined the elections of yore. The veritable rainbow in the early debates was a marvel to behold. A record number of women ran for commander-in-chief. These included Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, California’s Kamala Harris, Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar, and Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Warren.

Also, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro of Texas is a man, but Hispanic. So, that was cool. Much the same held for Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who is black. Senator Harris was a two-fer: She is a woman and black.

Among the passé white guys, only one deserved attention: Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was as pale as his dress shirts. But he offered one redeeming, overriding feature: He is gay. And not just gay, but gay and married to a man named Chasten.

Wow!

But the diverse rays of sunshine that pierced the patriarchy’s cottony clouds suddenly vanished, and the Democrats’ beautiful, iridescent, sparkling rainbow has but one color: White. It has but one sex: Male. And it has but one age group: Late seventies.

That’s right. The Democrat Diversity Derby is down to two contenders: Joe Biden, 77, and Bernie Sanders, 78. They’re both white, male, heterosexuals.

ZZZZZzzzzz…..

#DemsSoWhite!

And after Biden’s big wins on Tuesday, he now seems unstoppable as his party’s next standard bearer.

How in the name of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 did this happen? Several of the losers have their theories.

Sexism! Senator Gillibrand groaned.

“I think people are generally biased against women,” she told CNN.

Racism! Senator Booker bawled.

“As the current December debate lineup stands, not a single one of the candidates who will appear on stage is a person of color,” Booker e-mailed supporters. “The 2020 Democratic field promised one of — if not the — most diverse sets of candidates in modern history, though you wouldn’t see that from looking at the frontrunners.”

Sexism! Senator Klobuchar kvetched.

“We have to grapple with the fact that some people think a woman can’t win,” Klobuchar told Politico.

Sexism! Senator Warren wailed.

Gender in this race— you know, that is the trap question for every woman,” Warren told journalists as she ended her bid on March 5. “If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner.’ And if you say, ‘There was no sexism,’ about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?’ ”

Homophobia! sang 1980s music legend Boy George.

“Sad to hear that older black voters in South Carolina have issues with Pete Buttigieg living with his husband,” George said via Twitter.

This is hilarious.

Leftists cannot blame the bleach-soaked, testosterone-drenched campaign results on their go-to villains — “racist, sexist, homophobic Republicans.” The two-man Caucasiorama that is the Democrat primaries’ endgame was engineered by Democrat voters. So, if hatred of racial minorities, women, and gays is afoot, the culprits are, by definition, racist, sexist, homophobic Democrats.

While Democrats search for bigots in their midst, they should remember how the 2016 Republican primaries concluded. White, male, heterosexual Donald J. Trump won the nomination. But the runner-up was Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida won third place. Both are Hispanic male heterosexuals.

Before the Left lectures Republicans about diversity, the once-again white, male, heterosexual-dominated Democrat Party of 2020 should ponder these diversity-affirming facts from the 2016 Republican primaries.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor, a contributing editor with National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research. Bucknell University’s Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.

Friday, March 13, 2020
