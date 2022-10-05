DEMOCRATS PROMISED that defunding the police would yield utopia. Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D – New York) predicted that America would look like “a suburb.”

AOC did not mention that this posh village would include hoodlums breaking into mansions, residents getting robbed beside white-picket fences, and neighbors seeing BMWs carjacked at gunpoint.

Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor Deroy Murdock is a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research.

Friday, September 30, 2022
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Friday, September 23, 2022
John Stossel: No apologies

John Stossel: No apologies

PERFORMERS CENSOR themselves — fearing they might offend. Those who offend Hollywood lose work. Some lose friends.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Garrison Keillor: October is coming, prepare to be bold

Garrison Keillor: October is coming, prepare to be bold

SHE TOLD ME out of the blue that she adores me. I was there, in a chair, listening; she was standing by the grandfather clock. She didn’t sing it but she said it clearly. This should answer any remaining questions. But Mister Malaise and Madam Miasma are ever on our trail, skulking in woodla…

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Patrick Hynes: A Republican roadmap to victory

Patrick Hynes: A Republican roadmap to victory

REPUBLICANS may never face a more favorable election environment than the one we are in right now. The current U.S. president is utterly and obviously incapable of handling the job. Worse, he has discarded his “unifier” persona and shapeshifted into a dystopian strongman (albeit a comically …

David Harsanyi: Absolutely Dobbs was worth it

David Harsanyi: Absolutely Dobbs was worth it

CONVENTIONAL D.C. wisdom says Republicans are about to pay a heavy political price for supporting the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The prospects of a red wave election are deteriorating. An “invisible army of women” are flocking to regist…

Friday, September 16, 2022