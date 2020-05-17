WHERE does America go to get its three years back?
Since before President Donald J. Trump was inaugurated, Americans heard that he is a deep-cover Russian asset, and his administration is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kremlin.
Just last week, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D – California) parroted his relentlessly repeated claim: He possesses “evidence of the Trump campaign’s efforts to invite, make use of, and cover up Russia’s help in the 2016 presidential election.”
Message to Schiff and other Democrat fetishists: “Yes, we have no collusion.”
Documents that Schiff and the Justice Department recently released echo previous comments from Hate Trump Inc. The president’s enemies have zero proof that Team Trump conspired with the Kremlin — because they didn’t.
Consider this begrudging parade of exculpatory witnesses:
1. Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper: “I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election.”
2. On collusion, former FBI chief James Comey said that in May 2017, “when I was fired as director, I still didn’t know whether there was anything to it.”
3. Obama Pentagon official Evelyn Farkas addressed “what we knew about the Trump staff’s dealing with Russians.” She confessed: “I didn’t know anything.”
4. Crowdstrike CEO Shawn Henry discussed Russia’s alleged hacking of the Democrat National Committee’s computers. “As it relates to the DNC, we have indicators that data was (sic) exfiltrated. We did not have concrete evidence.”
5. In March 2018, the House Intelligence Committee “found no evidence that meetings between Trump associates — including Jeff Sessions — and official representatives of the Russian government — including (Moscow’s) Ambassador Kislyak — reflected collusion, coordination, or conspiracy with the Russian government.”
6. Regarding proof of collusion, Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch said, “I can’t say that it existed or not.” She also did “not recall that being briefed up to me.”
7. Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded in March 2019 that his “investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”
8. Obama’s United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power: “I am not in possession and didn’t read or absorb information that came from out of the intelligence community.”
9. “I wouldn’t have received any information on any criminal or counterintelligence investigations into what the Trump campaign was doing,” said Obama’s Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes. “I did not see, you know, the specific evidence of the actions of the Trump campaign.”
10. Concerning “coordination,” Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice said, “I don’t recall any intelligence or evidence to that effect.” Collusion? “Same answer.”
11. Despite being Russiagate’s launch pad, former British spy Christopher Steele’s unverified, “salacious” (Comey’s word) report on Trump’s alleged pro-Kremlin actions was as fact-based as Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite.”
Footnotes from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report — declassified April 15, 2020, by the fearless Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell — unmask the sugar plum fairies that populate Steele’s dossier. “In addition to the information in Steele’s Delta file documenting Steele’s frequent contacts with representatives for multiple Russian oligarchs, we identified reporting the Crossfire Hurricane team received from (redacted) indicating the potential for Russian disinformation influencing Steele’s election reporting.” Experts deemed another portion of Steele’s assessment “part of a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate U.S. foreign relations.”
12. “We have not been able to prove the accuracy of all the information” in Steele’s dossier, said disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. A House staffer asked, “You don’t know if it’s true or not?” McCabe answered: “That’s correct.”
13. “We did not see any evidence that they got into actual vote tallying,” former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said about meddlesome Russians.
Will any of this convince Schiff and other Democrats that President Trump is not Vladimir Putin’s employee? No. Leftists have become allergic to facts. And, like Wisconsin’s late GOP Sen. Joseph McCarthy, they see a colluder under every bed.