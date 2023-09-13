AS IF the four previous prosecutorial cow pies that surround Donald J. Trump were not fetid enough, the U.S. Supreme Court soon will step into efforts to bar him from state ballots.

Assorted Trumpophobes are using the Constitution to deny Americans the right to vote for or against DJT for president. Specifically, Section Three of the 14th Amendment disqualifies from high office certain individuals who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [U.S. Constitution], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” This legal theory might make sense if Trump had been imprisoned for insurrection or rebellion. It might hold water, if he had been convicted of insurrection or rebellion.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.

Friday, September 08, 2023
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Josh Hammer: Republicans, stop the self-defeating victimology

Josh Hammer: Republicans, stop the self-defeating victimology

THE American Right is not in a healthy place right now. Facing a highly vulnerable, palpably senile octogenarian incumbent president who has presided over four-decade-high inflation and 69% of recently polled Democrats believe is too old for a second term, Republicans thus far seem inclined …

Garrison Keillor: As I keep telling myself, life is good

Garrison Keillor: As I keep telling myself, life is good

THE BIRTH of the spotless giraffe at a zoo in Tennessee, the only known one on earth, is important news to those of us who grew up as oddballs, seeing the spotted mama giraffe nuzzling her child, remembering the kindness of aunts and teachers who noticed our helpless naivete and guided us th…

Sunday, September 03, 2023
Patrick Hynes: Ruais represents positive change for Queen City

Patrick Hynes: Ruais represents positive change for Queen City

OUTSIDER Manchester mayoral candidate Jay Ruais has a forward-thinking and positive vision for the Queen City that differs significantly from that of the outgoing incumbent and his fellow candidates. Throughout his campaign, Ruais has advocated for meaningful reforms to the city’s biggest ch…

Friday, September 01, 2023
John Stossel: Control versus choice

John Stossel: Control versus choice

COVID cases are up. Hospitalizations climbed 24% last week. But the media make everything seem scarier than it is. The headline “Up 24%!” comes after dramatic lows. Hospitalizations are still less than half what they were when President Joe Biden said, “The pandemic is over.”

Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Garrison Keillor: Crossing the flats, looking for mountains

Garrison Keillor: Crossing the flats, looking for mountains

IN HOMAGE to my ancestor David Powell, I rode a train across Kansas heading for Colorado, his goal in 1859 when he left Martha Ann and the children behind in Missouri and headed for the gold rush. Kansas is a state of vastness, some of it seems undisturbed since David rode across it. Here is…

Sunday, August 27, 2023
Mona Charen: Change the format of debates

Mona Charen: Change the format of debates

THE MILWAUKEE debate was a travesty. Not that the moderators asked the wrong questions (though, seriously, UFOs?) or that the candidates gave the wrong answers — rather, the entire format is guaranteed to elicit the kind of behavior that least conduces to good leadership.

Friday, August 25, 2023