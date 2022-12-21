BEFORE mid-term elections, Democrats chanted the word “democracy” more often than “and” or “the.” They called themselves democracy’s defenders and relentlessly claimed that if Republicans prevailed, November 8 would be America’s final Election Day, ever.

“I’m worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections, voting in this country as we know it will be gone,” Congressman Eric Swalwell (D - California) moaned to MSNBC. “This is not only the most important election, but if we don’t get it right, it could be the last election.”

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor. Michael Malarkey contributed research to this opinion piece.

