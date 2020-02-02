WITH THE highly competitive first in the nation primary only weeks away, it’s no surprise that presidential candidates are dominating the national conversation. The importance of defeating Donald Trump cannot be understated, but we must not forget the fight to regain the presidency is not the only battle Democrats are facing in 2020.
Over the past year, Democratic presidential candidates have unveiled a multitude of innovative policy proposals, announced numerous comprehensive plans, and spent countless hours vying for the attention of New Hampshire voters. They are talking about rebuilding the middle class, making college more affordable, making sure Americans have access to quality affordable health care, protecting a woman’s right to choose, addressing climate change, and so much more. But, for all of the progressive ideas these candidates roll out, we cannot lose sight of the unfortunate reality that none of these plans can come to fruition without Democratic majorities in Congress and in state legislatures.
Following the 2020 elections, state legislatures will be responsible for redistricting, the process of drawing new electoral districts for Congress and state offices based on new census figures.
Re-electing a Democratic majority that has championed independent redistricting will eliminate gerrymandering and ensure fair districts for all Granite Staters. But if Republicans control this process, the next Democratic President will be left with a gerrymandered, uncooperative, and conservative Congress for the next decade.
In my four terms in the New Hampshire House, electing Democratic legislators across the state has always been a priority. However, with redistricting on the horizon, Democratic victories in 2020 are more important than ever. Democrats in the NH House are working to improve access to affordable health care, implement paid family leave insurance, and support public education.
We can only be successful in passing these and other legislative priorities if we hold strong and stay in the majority this November.
I hope this isn’t the first time you are hearing that state house races matter. You have undoubtedly heard many Presidential candidates talking about the importance of supporting down-ballot races. These national, multi-million dollar campaigns have ample opportunity to make this support a reality by making contributions to organizations that work towards electing Democrats in state legislatures.
There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding which Democratic Presidential candidate to support; please keep in mind the candidates that made direct investments to support electing Democrats to the State House here in New Hampshire.
As the Chair of the Committee to Elect House Democrats, I offer personal thanks to Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, and Senator Elizabeth Warren for being major partners in our work to hold and expand our majority in the NH House in November. I offer an additional thanks to Senator Cory Booker who has suspended his campaign, but has long been a supporter of our work.
Remember these candidates when you cast your ballot on February 11th, and as the Presidential candidates move on to other states, don’t forget about the fight we’re facing for the legislature here at home.