THE ENEMY is clutter and I am late to the battle, not wanting to be prim and proper, but I have bags and boxes stuffed with stuff, drawers, shelves, closets, and this must be addressed, otherwise you’ll be reading about me in the paper, Elderly Author Starves in Home, Unable to Climb Over Piles to Reach Kitchen. I exaggerate but the trend is clear and trends that are not interrupted become landslides. Meaningless memorabilia, clothes we’ve outgrown, mysterious tools, ugly art. So I start tossing and then I come across a note from my daughter: “I love you, Show Boy” and of course I can’t throw that away, and so it goes to a pile of saves, along with a sheet of paper with one-liners ( “She was only a stableman’s daughter but all the horsemen knew her.”). And a picture of my classmates standing on my lawn for our 60th reunion, which prompted me to call up Billy Pedersen who’s in the picture, and because my wife was asleep, I slipped out of the apartment and so there I was, walking down Columbus Avenue and reminiscing about our friend Corinne and the toboggan hill behind her house and thus housekeeping was put off for another day.

It’s Christmas, after all. Lighten up. Give yourself a break. That’s my feeling. My mother didn’t teach us about a strict St. Nicholas who would judge us children and leave a lump of coal in the stockings of kids who’d not met the mark; she accepted the jolly old uncle St. Nick who wished to fulfil our dreams and desires, the one that Clement Clarke Moore of New York wrote up in his poem. The Swedes and Norwegians back in Minnesota came from people who believed in the nisse, the elf who needed to be bribed with a bowl of rice pudding and it needed to be sweet and creamy and up to his standards and even if it was, he might, out of pure meanness, leave ashes under your tree.

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
