HERE IN the northern latitudes, it appears we’ve come to the end of the golden October days and soon gray November will descend and then some snow flurries followed by an arctic air mass. The next morning you awaken to find the driveway drifted in, schools are closed, a Snow Emergency is declared, but your inner Dad says, “You think you’re staying home from work, you got another think coming” and you climb in your car and head for Amalgamated Federated. Abandoned cars in the ditches of the Interstate, which is glare ice, but you make it downtown and find a parking spot and ignore the “No Parking” sign — a man makes his own rules in a blizzard — and you arrive at Amalgamated and go to your tiny cubicle on the sixth floor.

The company execs have spaces in the heated underground garage but they were Ubered or Lyfted to work by drivers named Abdullah and Mohammed from East Africa, and when they see you in your tiny cubicle, your heavy parka and thermal vest and ski pants and insulated boots, suddenly the social order is turned upside down. You’re a hero and the privileged are exposed as moral weaklings. The president of Amalgamated decided to “work from home” and the stigma sticks to him. Winter is warfare and deserters are disdained. His secretary sneers at him and types his letters changing his verbs from indicative to subjunctive and earnings go down.

© Garrison Keillor. Keillor is the author of two new books, “Lake Wobegon Virus” and “That Time of Year (a memoir).”

Friday, October 14, 2022
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Lighten up, he says, and he means it

Garrison Keillor: Lighten up, he says, and he means it

THE PICTURE sticks in the mind, the mobile home park after the hurricane went through, the boxes scattered, the tide of flotsam and wreckage, trees blown down by 145 mph winds, a former paradise becomes a moonscape of destruction, and how will they ever put it all back together? It’ll take y…

Sunday, October 09, 2022
Stephen Moore: Who are the neofascists?

Stephen Moore: Who are the neofascists?

IN JUST the last few weeks, Liz Truss, Britain’s new prime minister, has been denounced by critics as a “fascist.” So has Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s newly elected prime minister. Along with all Republicans in Congress, Texas and Florida GOP Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis and, of course, for…

Friday, October 07, 2022
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A new day dawns and we rise cheerfully to meet it

Garrison Keillor: A new day dawns and we rise cheerfully to meet it

THERE IS a magnificent Presbyterian church in New York being hassled by its neighbors who’re tired of the scaffolding that’s been standing for 15 years. The scaffolding is there because the building is falling apart, and the little congregation is dwindling and can’t afford the repairs. They…