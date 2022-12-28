I’VE BEEN reading Christmas letters this week and — I don’t know how to say this politely — back where I come from, Minnesota, it is considered shameful to be shameless and write a promotional brochure about your over-achieving children — “Tara was top scorer on her soccer team and won the lead role in ‘Antigone,’ and her essay on chaos theory will be in the next issue of American Scholar. She and her partner Maria whom she met in Trigonometry and who is Phi Beta Kappa from Pakistan are engaged to marry in June and plan to start a family when they move to Cambridge to start grad school.”

Probably I am all wrong about this. Probably I am simply defensive about my own slovenly habits. Probably I am envious, having never excelled in anything other than humility. I hit a brick wall in lower algebra and never got to trig. And now I’ve brought home a pitiful misshapen Christmas tree for which I paid $90. I was sent out to purchase a tree and I brought home a cripple. I had to go out and buy a special orthopedic tree stand with lead weights so it won’t fall over.

Friday, December 23, 2022
Oliver L. North: Christmas is about sacrifice

WE LOOK forward to Christmas because it means a break from the normal routine of life that can be stressful. It’s a time for families, friends and fellowship. It’s festive and, when in the right perspective, joyous.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Garrison Keillor: Waiting for Christmas, wishing for snow

I FLEW from St. Louis to New York City last Friday, had a cup of black coffee before takeoff, which put me right to sleep, and awoke on the descent through heavy overcast, no visible lights below even as our wheels were lowered, and down, down, down we came as the ride got bumpy and then sor…

Deroy Murdock: Twitter Files unmask the Anti-Democrat Party

BEFORE mid-term elections, Democrats chanted the word “democracy” more often than “and” or “the.” They called themselves democracy’s defenders and relentlessly claimed that if Republicans prevailed, November 8 would be America’s final Election Day, ever.

Sunday, December 18, 2022
Kathleen Sullivan: Biden will skip NH primary at his peril

THERE ARE a lot of reasons why New Hampshire should have the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Local and national New Hampshire elected officials have laid out the case succinctly and well, notwithstanding unfounded Republican claims that Democrats have not done enough to stop the De…

Friday, December 16, 2022
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Garrison Keillor: A rainy December day, long thoughts therein

I SAW the phrase “friendship recession” in a headline last week, which has a musical swing to it but refers to growing social isolation, particularly among men, due to people working from home, avoiding crowded places, being reluctant joiners, and then I stopped reading because sociology has…

Stephen Moore: The night the lights went out in Europe

POLITICO EUROPE, a publication marinated in green politics, has named Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of its “power players of the year” — for, in the publication’s words, “advancing Europe’s green agenda.”

Sunday, December 11, 2022